StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) is a Brazilian fin-tech operator and leading provider of financial services and software solutions. In order to understand where Stone is standing today, it is necessary to know what has happened with their business in the past two and half years. During the past two and half years, Stone turned from a growth story investment into a turnaround story. From top to bottom, Stone lost over 90% of its value. I believe the main reason for this negative transformation was an overreached growth strategy through provision of unsecured credit which went south. Currently, Stone is at the end of its transformation phase and is slowly re-approaching the final growth stage of a successful turnaround. In this article, I would want to describe changes made during the past two years, which I believe will lead to better performance and higher profitability in years to come.

A successful turnaround has three major phases. The first phase or decline phase is characterized by a wrong business strategy which results in deteriorating fundamentals, slowdown in growth and subsequent crash in the stock price. During the second stage or the transformational stage, usually a new leadership team takes the helm of the company and business strategy is recalibrated to better fit the new environment. In the final stage or growth stage, changes made during the previous phase leads to improved performance, better efficiency, and eventually higher profitability.

New leadership team in place

Since the third quarter of 2022, Stone announced several changes in leadership roles. The most significant change was at the CEO position, when at the time current CEO - Thiago Piau was moved to the board and his position has been replaced by Pedro Zinner. The new CEO should be able to better fit new requirements for the bigger and more diversified company. As Stone transformed from a young start up into a more mature business, it has often been criticized that its management does not have the necessary skillset to lead a much bigger company. Pedro Zinner with his long history in leadership of major business is the response to this criticism. Secondly, the company created a new management position, Chief Risk Officer, undertaken by Andre Monteiro. This position has been created to better reflect Stone's efforts to reenter credit markets as the most profitable submarket in the Brazilian banking sector. Based on the 1Q2023 earnings call, new credit offering should be rolled out in 2H2023. Finally, Stone appointed new board member Luiz Barosso, former Google Fellow. Mr. Barosso will be responsible for technological innovation within Stone and to differentiate Stone's solutions from its competitors. All these leadership changes are a response to past mistakes primarily in credit offerings. Today, I think Stone has a stronger leadership position, better reflecting needs for future profitable growth ahead.

Business strategy recalibrated

In the past earnings calls, management often accentuated the need to better balance growth with profitability. At the end of the day, Stone has suffered typical mistake of young companies, when they have grown above their means. Despite the setbacks with profitability, Stone, along with its main competitor PagSeguro (PAGS), were only two companies able to increase their market share during the past two years.

With the market share exceeding 11%, the management of the company believes that the industry has a reasonable level of pricing, and the opportunity exists to chip away pieces of market share from their main competitors. It is reasonable to assume that increased scale will have a positive impact on improved profitability and eventually stock performance.

Valuation

Stone, with its market cap approaching $3.7 billion and enterprise value $3.8 billion does not look very cheap at first sight. With FY24 consensus earnings of $250 million and net income margin at 8%, Stone trades with P/E multiple of 14.9X. In comparison, PagSeguro, its biggest competitor, trades with the P/E multiple of 7.5X. Nevertheless, Stone's consensus earnings are undercutting future margin expansion thanks to the introduction of a new credit offerings in 2H2023.

Given the fact that biggest Brazilian banks are on average exceeding 20% net income margins, it is reasonable to assume that StoneCo's future margins will be substantially higher than the estimated 8%.

Looking at the historical net income margins of Stone, there is a great disparity between periods when Stone was providing credit and periods when it wasn't.

Reverse-engineering current valuation with conservative inputs: 5% growth in earnings and 12% cost of equity, you receive net income supporting current valuation of $264 million. That is very close to next year's consensus earnings of $250 million. However, if you apply net income margin closer to Stone's historical margins, let's say 15%, then current price per share is 45% below Stone's intrinsic price per share. If the company is successful in introducing new credit products, then it is very possible that Stone can achieve margins compatible to Brazilian banks closer to 20%. In that case, the valuation discount will be even bigger.

Summary

During the past two years, Stone has changed from a growth story investment into a turnaround investment. The company responded to negative developments with changes in the leadership team and altering its business strategy with a higher focus on profitability and less on growth. At the current valuation, the market does not seem to believe that Stone can achieve margins proportional to its historical margins or to the banking industry. This makes Stone significantly undervalued. There is a great possibility that Stone has already reached its bottom and that investors buying Stone at this level can earn a favorable risk reward ratio.