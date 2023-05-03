Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Fed Watch: The Waiting Is The Hardest Part

May 03, 2023 5:21 PM ETTLT, TLH, PLW, EDV, SPTL, ZROZ, VGLT, LGOV, SCHQ, TFJL, TBJL, GOVZ, TBT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, TMF, PST, TTT, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, UTWO, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, EGF, VUSTX, FIBR, GBIL, SGOV, SPTS, UDN, USDU, UUP, RINF, AGZ, FTSD, LMBS
WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
4.95K Followers

Summary

  • The “new” Fed Funds trading range now stands at 5%–5.25%, its highest level since 2007.
  • Up to now, the economy was showing signs of slowing, and investors could even see zero or negative readings for real GDP in upcoming quarters.
  • Inflation, whether it is measured by CPI, PPI or the Fed’s preferred PCE gauge, has also revealed a cooling in price pressures.

FED The Federal Reserve System, the central banking system of the United States of America.

manassanant pamai

By Kevin Flanagan

In what was a widely expected outcome, the Fed raised the Fed Funds Rate by another quarter point today. The "new" Fed Funds trading range now stands at 5%-5.25%, its highest level since 2007. Now comes the hard part…waiting for what

Kevin Flanagan

This article was written by

WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
4.95K Followers
In 2006, WisdomTree launched with a big idea and an impressive mission — to create a better way to invest. We believed investors shouldn’t have to choose between cost efficiency and performance potential, so we developed the first family of ETFs designed to deliver both. Today, WisdomTree offers a leading product range that offers access to an unparalleled selection of unique and smart exposures.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.