American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2023 11:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Diane Weidner - Vice President of Investor Relations

Carl Lindner - Co-Chief Executive Officer

Craig Lindner - Co-Chief Executive Officer

Brian Hertzman - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Paul Newsome - Piper Sandler

Michael Zaremski - BMO

Gregory Peters - Raymond James

Jing Li - KBW

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the American Financial Group 2023 First Quarter Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Diane Weidner, who's Vice President of Investor Relations. Diane, you have the floor.

Diane Weidner

Good morning, and welcome to American Financial Group's first quarter 2023 earnings results conference call.

We released our 2023 first quarter results yesterday afternoon. Our press release, investor supplement and webcast presentation are posted on AFG's website under the Investor Relations section. These materials will be referenced during portions of today's call.

I'm joined this morning by Carl Lindner III and Craig Lindner, Co-CEOs of American Financial Group; and Brian Hertzman, AFG's CFO.

Before I turn the discussion over to Carl, I would like to draw your attention to the notes on Slide 2 of our webcast. Some of the matters to be discussed today are forward-looking. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and/or financial condition to differ materially from these statements. A detailed description of these risks and uncertainties can be found in AFG's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are also available on our website.

