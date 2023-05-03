Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2023 4:29 PM ETTurning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.65K Followers

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Louie Reformina - CFO

Graham Purdy - CEO

Summer Frein - Chief Revenue Officer

Conference Call Participants

Viktor Meier - Cowen

Eric Des Lauriers - Craig-Hallum

Hale Holden - Barclays

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Turning Point Brands First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode and all lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions and please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Louie Reformina, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Louie Reformina

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. This is Louie Reformina, Chief Financial Officer. Joining me at Turning Point Brands President and CEO, Graham Purdy; and Chief Revenue Officer, Summer Frein. This morning, we issued a news release covering our first quarter results. This release is located in the IR section of our website, www.turningpointbrands.com.

During this call, we will discuss our consolidated and segment operating results and provide a perspective on the operating environment and our progress against our strategic plan. As is customary, I direct your attention to the discussion of forward-looking and cautionary statements in today's press release and the risk factors in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

On the call today, we will reference certain non-GAAP financial measures. These measures and reconciliations to GAAP can be found in today's earnings release, along with the reasons why management believes that they produce useful information.

I will now turn the call over to our CEO, Graham Purdy.

Graham Purdy

Thanks, Louie. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our call. Our first quarter results were

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.