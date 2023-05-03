Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.65K Followers

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2023 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Joanne Ellsworth - Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs

Ron Fleming - President and Chief Executive Officer

Mike Liebman - Chief Financial Officer

Chris Krygier - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Gerry Sweeney - ROTH Capital

Operator

Greetings, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Global Water Resources Inc. 2023 First Quarter Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. Instructions will be provided at that time for you to queue up for a question [Operator Instructions].

I would like to remind everyone that this call is being recorded on May 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM Eastern time. I would now like to turn the conference over to Joanne Ellsworth, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs. Please go ahead.

Joanne Ellsworth

Welcome everyone, and thank you for joining us on today's call. Yesterday, we issued our 2023 first quarter financial results by press release, a copy of which is available on our website at www.gwresources.com.

Speaking today is Ron Fleming, President and Chief Executive Officer; Mike Liebman, Chief Financial Officer; and Chris Krygier, Chief Operating Officer. Ron will summarize the key operational events for the quarter, Mike will review the financial results for the quarter, and Chris will review strategic initiatives and Arizona Corporate Commission activity for the quarter. Ron, Mike and Chris will be available for questions at the end of the call.

But before we begin, I would like to remind you that certain information presented today may include forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the company's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions regarding future events.

These forward-looking statements involve a number of assumptions, risks, uncertainties, estimates and

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.