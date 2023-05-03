Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2023 4:38 PM ETEuronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT)
Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 3, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Scott Claassen - General Counsel

Mike Brown - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Rick Weller - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Jeffrey - Truist Securities

Andrew Schmidt - Citi Global Markets

Darrin Peller - Wolfe Research

Alli Heckmann - D.A. Davidson

Mike Grondahl - Northland Securities

Ken Suchoski - Autonomous Research

Rayna Kumar - UBS

Cris Kennedy - William Blair

David Togut - Evercore ISI

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Euronet Worldwide First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Mr. Scott Claassen, General Counsel for Euronet Worldwide. Thank you, Mr. Claassen. You may now begin.

Scott Claassen

All right. Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Euronet's first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. On today's call, we have Mike Brown, our Chairman and CEO; and Rick Weller, our CFO.

Before we begin, I need to call your attention to the forward-looking statements disclaimer on the second slide of the PowerPoint presentation we'll be making today. Statements made on this call that concern Euronet's or its management's intentions, expectations or predictions of future performance are forward-looking statements.

Euronet's actual results may vary materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors that are listed on the second slide of today's presentation. Except as may be required by law, Euronet does not intend to update these forward-looking statements and undertakes no duty to any persons to provide any update. You should avoid placing undue reliance on any forward-looking

