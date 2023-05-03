Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.65K Followers

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2023 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Makela Taphorn - IR

Eric Colson - CEO

C.J. Daley - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Mike Brown - KBW

John Dunn - Evercore ISI

Bill Katz - Credit Suisse

Operator

Hello, and thank you for standing by. My name is Roger and I will be your conference operator today. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the prepared remarks, management will come back the question-and-answer session and conference participants will be given instructions at that time. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

At this time, I will turn the call over to Artisan Partners Asset Management. Please go ahead.

Makela Taphorn

Welcome to the Artisan Partners Asset Management Business Update and Earnings Call. Today's call will include remarks from Eric Colson, CEO, and C.J. Daley, CFO. Following these remarks, we'll open the line for questions. Our latest results in investor presentation are available on the Investor Relations section of our website.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that comments made on today's call, including responses to questions may include forward-looking statement. These are subject to risks and uncertainties and are presented in the earnings release and detailed in our SEC filings. We are not required to update or revise any of these statements following the call.

In addition, some of our remarks today will include references to non-GAAP financial measures. You can find reconciliation of those measures to the most comparable GAAP measures in the earning release.

I will now turn the call over to our CEO, Eric Colson.

Eric Colson

Thank you all for joining the call or reading the transcript. Artisan Partners is a high value added investment firm designed for

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.