Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2023 4:45 PM ETIonis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.65K Followers

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2023 11:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Wade Walke - SVP, IR

Brett Monia - CEO

Richard Geary - Chief Development Officer

Beth Hougen - CFO

Eugene Schneider - Chief Clinical Development Officer

Onaiza Cadoret - Chief Global Product Strategy & Operations Officer

Eric Swayze - EVP, Research

Conference Call Participants

Joseph Stringer - Needham and Company

Jessica Fye - JPMorgan

Yanan Zhu - Wells Fargo

Mike Ulz - Morgan Stanley

Yale Jen - Laidlaw and Company

Brendan Smith - TD Cowen

Tommie Reerink - Goldman Sachs

James Condulis - Stifel

Kostas Biliouris - BMO Capital Markets

Gena Wang - Barclays

Luca Issi - RBC

Myles Minter - William Blair

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Ionis First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Wade Walke, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations, to lead off the call. Please begin, sir.

Wade Walke

Thank you. Before we begin, I encourage everyone to go to the Investors section of the Ionis website to view the press release and related financial tables we will be discussing today, including a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financials. We believe non-GAAP financial results better represent the economics of our business and how we manage our business. We've also posted slides on our website that accompany today's call.

With me this morning are Brett Monia, Chief Executive Officer; Richard Geary, Chief Development Officer; and Beth Hougen, Chief Financial Officer; Eric Swayze, Executive Vice President of Research; Eugene Schneider, Chief Clinical Development Officer; and Onaiza Cadoret, Chief Global Product Strategy and Operations Officer, will also join us for the Q&A portion of the call.

I would

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.