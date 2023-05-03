Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Get Your Passport Ready - It's Time For International Outperformance

May 03, 2023 5:16 PM ETIQDG
WisdomTree
Summary

  • Even if there were fits and sparks of international outperformance of U.S. equities, the general trend was certainly of the U.S. equity market vanquishing most other parts of a globally diversified portfolio.
  • WisdomTree has been running the WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Index since November 29, 2013 - nearly 10 years.
  • While we have been discussing the WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Index, IQDG is the actual Fund designed for investors interested in capturing this stream of returns.

KPI Key Performance Indicator for Business Concept

Blue Planet Studio/iStock via Getty Images

By Christopher Gannatti, CFA

At WisdomTree, we have been writing for some time about international markets. Year after year, it felt like we would indicate a valuation advantage or other characteristic painting international equities in a

Are We Witnessing the Birth of a New Trend?

Figure 2: Positioning away from Higher Degrees of Leverage

Figure 3: Capturing Outperformance over the MSCI EAFE Index during Q1 2023

Figure 4a: Return on Equity

Figure 4b: Return on Assets

Figure 4c: Operating Margin

This article was written by

WisdomTree
In 2006, WisdomTree launched with a big idea and an impressive mission — to create a better way to invest. We believed investors shouldn’t have to choose between cost efficiency and performance potential, so we developed the first family of ETFs designed to deliver both. Today, WisdomTree offers a leading product range that offers access to an unparalleled selection of unique and smart exposures.

