ipuwadol

Ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting, the S&P 500 (SPY) gained 7.43% and is around 4,100. The widely-held index will likely hold those levels after the Fed raised interest rates by 25 bps. In addition, after the press release, Fed Chair Jerome Powell spoke and answered questions.

After news reporters in the media probed several times on hopes of a rate hike, Powell said the Federal Reserve will not consider rate cuts at this time.

With the Fed Funds rate at 5.0% to 5.25% and no rate cuts in the foreseeable future, how should investors structure their portfolio?

Fed Statement

The Fed said that economic activity expanded at a modest pace. It supported robust job gains, while unemployment at 3.5% remains low. Investors hoping for a rate pause or cut cited the failure of three banks recently. However, the Fed said the U.S. banking system is sound and resilient.

The central bank expects tighter credit conditions will have an impact on households and businesses. Consequently, its policy will weigh on economic activity, hiring, and inflation.

Due to elevated inflation rates, the Fed proceeded with a 25 bps rate increase. Looking ahead, the data will drive the Fed's decision making. In particular, the Fed said the data points it will watch are strong labor markets, inflation pressures and inflation expectations, and financial and international developments.

Hawkish Tone

The Fed reiterated it has a longer-run mandate to achieve maximum employment and inflation rate at 2%. Major news media firms immediately, and incorrectly, thought Chair Powell would pause rates in its next meeting in June 2023.

Powell said that the central banks observe neither weaker demand nor a weaker job market to justify a rate cut. Over time, prices will fall and corporations will face greater competition. It will put pressure on their profit margins.

Quantitative Tightening

In its press release, the Fed said it would continue reducing its holdings of Treasury securities and agency debt, and agency mortgage-backed securities. This is consistent with its previously announced plans.

Bond investors will need to prepare for less government buying on debt. Prices of the 20-year bond (TLT) and 10-year bond (IEF) will depend on investor demand.

Recent and Regional Bank Failure

Chair Powell recognized the Federal Reserve's shortcomings in the failure of Silicon Valley bank. At that time, Signature Bank and Silvergate Bank also failed. Credit Suisse (CS) failed shortly thereafter. When First Republic Bank (FRC) failed, it drew a line in the sand in regard to the set of failed regional banks.

The Fed will strengthen supervision and introduce sweeping regulatory changes to ensure such bank failures do not occur again.

Portfolio Strategy

Investors who missed the S&P 500's rally may have considered selling money market funds to buy equity. The elevated interest rates suggest invested that should continue holding the Schwab Value Advantage Money fund, which yields up to 4.84%. Although it is only a catchy phrase, "sell in May" might pressure the index.

Dividend stocks are less attractive. Schwab's U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) yields 3.71%, over one percentage point below interest payments from cash.

Accumulate Energy

Ahead of the Fed meeting and after OPEC+ cut production, WTI crude prices slumped. WTI crude fell from over$80 to below $70:

oilprice.com

Stock market participants are bracing for an economic slowdown. At worst, a mild recession could become a harsh recession. For two days straight, oil prices fell. OPEC+ cut supply, which was insufficient to stabilize oil prices. User huskers123 astutely noted that " demand doesn't go down in recessions." The user noted that in the last eight recessions, demand for oil rose. In 2008, demand was essentially flat. Fundamentally, supply issues remain. A drawdown on refinery and oil inventory suggests that demand is strong.

Investors who expect seasonal strength in travel and driving in the U.S. should accumulate energy stocks. Exxon (XOM), ConocoPhillips (COP), and Chevron (CVX) are among the best firms to own.

The energy firms have a strong profitability score. Growth and value grades are weak. Consider setting a limit buy price when initiating a position.

Seekingalpha Premium

Dividend Income

Income investors punished dividend-paying companies that posted strong quarterly results but issued a weak outlook. Investors especially shied away from companies that acquired companies, drawing down their cash or increasing debt.

Consider to continue avoiding companies that lowered their consensus. CVS Health (CVS) adjusted its earnings per share guidance to a range of $8.50 to $8.70. This is below the $8.70 to $8.90 range previously. Shareholders are troubled with CVS acquiring Oak Street. It paid $10 billion, which CIOs characterized as a waste of money.

Pfizer (PFE) beat analyst estimates on the top and bottom line estimates. It reaffirmed its outlook for the year. This did not stop PFE stock from falling below $40. The firm is spending $43 billion to acquire Seagen, bolstering its oncology pipeline.

Pfizer's stock yields 4.2%, while CVS pays a dividend that yields 3.33%. Both are sharply below the 5.0% Fed Fund's rate.

Regional Banks

Investors who speculated on First Republic Bank lost everything. Readers mentioned the deep value in KeyCorp (KEY) and Truist Financial (TFC). Still, both stocks have only a "hold" quant rating:

Regional Bank quant rating (Seekingalpha Premium)

Ongoing fears of the next regional bank failure may persist. The Federal Reserve and Treasury will need to bolster depositor confidence to stabilize the bank system. They plan to introduce regulations and rules. Realistically, depositors will keep their cash in entities that pay the most interest. For example, in just four days, Apple (AAPL) drew nearly a billion in deposits.

Fintech and regional banks may face more competition for deposits. This would weaken the prospects of a rebound in their share price.

Your Takeaway

Bullish markets and the media once again hyped the pivot. Chair Powell reaffirmed that the Fed is data driven. It will watch inflation, unemployment levels, and job figures closely. The April non-farm payrolls report out on May 5, 2023, is the next data point to watch.