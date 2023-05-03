Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2023 5:10 PM ETBarrick Gold Corporation (GOLD), ABX:CA
Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mark Bristow - President & Chief Executive Officer

Graham Shuttleworth - Senior Executive Vice-President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Lawson Winder - Bank of America

Greg Barnes - TD Securities

Cleve Rueckert - UBS

Tanya Jakusconek - Scotiabank

Martin Pradier - Veritas Investment Research

Mike Parkin - National Bank Financial

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. This is the event operator. Welcome to Barrick's Results Presentation for the First Quarter of 2023. Following today's presentation, a question-and-answer session will be conducted. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this event is being recorded and a replay will be available on Barrick's website later today, May 5, 2023.

I would now like to turn you over to Mark Bristow, President and CEO of Barrick. Please go ahead, sir.

Mark Bristow

Thank you very much and ladies and gentlemen a very good morning to those here in Toronto and of course a good day to those around the globe. As you know, we are going to be talking about our results for Q1 2023 today. And I thought I'd start off by just pointing to the fact that as the different global powers seek to extricate the world from the many challenges and indeed crises we currently have to contend with.

We have a lot of talking, but don't see much action. Instead of fantasizing about some post-industrial idyllic state, the world's political and business leaders should perhaps be considering a better future for all, not just for the wealthy countries. This requires of course investment in the development of sustainable enterprises, driven by cleaner energy and extending to the many parts of the world. In fact, most of it, which have been left behind by the West's economics advances.

