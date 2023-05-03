Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Weyco Group: The Shoe Sales Are Shining

May 03, 2023 6:12 PM ETWeyco Group, Inc. (WEYS)
Summary

  • Weyco posted record-breaking sales and earnings for the first quarter. Earnings per share increased by 84%.
  • The company finally increased its dividend by 4% after a long period of steady dividend payments.
  • The balance sheet is robust and the inventory levels are going in the right direction. The value of the inventory is 43% of the market cap.
  • With updated figures, Weyco is still trading below its fair value, if the shoe sales do not dramatically fade away.

Tunnistamattomat liikemiehet kävelevät toimiston lattialla.

skynesher/E+ via Getty Images

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) is a portfolio of shoe brands the company sells through wholesale, e-commerce and own stores primarily in North America. The company recently posted a record high quarterly revenue and earnings per share, which increased by

Valuation based on dividend discount model.

Valuation based on dividend discount model. (Author, model by Lyn Alden Schwartzer)

Historical sales, margins and growth rates.

Historical sales, margins and growth rates. (10-Ks, Author)

Updated valuation.

Updated valuation. (Author, model by Lyn Alden Schwarzter)

This article was written by

Paid To Wait profile picture
Paid To Wait
164 Followers
I focus on investment ideas about companies that pay a (healthy) dividend while you wait for capital appreciation. I like to see a good company that pays a dividend. The shares of the company are for a temporary reason undervalued compared to its fundamentals, peers, historical levels and/or the market. Technically and fundamentally there needs to be potential and high odds for capital appreciation by foreseeable catalysts. These elements provide a simple filter to invest in companies that reward shareholders in two ways. I often cover HVAC related stocks since that's the industry in which I was professionally involved with before turning into full-time investor. My name is Antti Leinonen and I'm a private full-time investor from Finland.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WEYS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

