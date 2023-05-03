Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

The Path To Full Stagflation

American Institute For Economic Research
Summary

  • The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the U-3 US unemployment rate as 3.5 percent in March 2023, which is near historic lows.
  • Looking at the aggregate number of jobs accounted for in recent WARN filings across 39 US states, a similar pattern to what’s happening in initial claims is unambiguously clear.
  • With rigidly elevated inflation and shrinking output, it’s not an exceptionally daring proposition to predict that job losses will follow.

Stagflation

DNY59

By Peter C. Earle

In an article last week, I referred to the combination of rapidly slowing US economic growth and persistently high inflation as "stagflation lite." Despite receding from the highs of last summer, inflation remains near its

GDP US Chained 2012 Dollars QoQ SAAR | Bureau of Economic Analysis

Bloomberg Finance, LP

Unemployment Initial Claim South Dakota | Department of Labor

Bloomberg Finance, LP

Unemployment Initial Claim New Hampshire | Department of Labor

Bloomberg Finance, LP

Unemployment Initial Claim Michigan | Department of Labor

Bloomberg Finance, LP

Unemployment Initial Claim Nevada | Department of Labor

Bloomberg Finance, LP

Total number of jobs receiving WARN notices among 39 US states

www.openicpsr.org/openicpsr/

AIER educates Americans on the value of personal freedom, free enterprise, property rights, limited government and sound money. Our ongoing scientific research demonstrates the importance of these principles in advancing peace, prosperity and human progress. www.aier.orgFounded in 1933, AIER is a donor-based non-profit economic research organization. We represent no fund, concentration of wealth, or other special interests, and no advertising is accepted in our publications. Financial support is provided by tax-deductible contributions, and by the earnings of our wholly owned investment advisory organization, American Investment Services, Inc. (http://www.americaninvestment.com/)

