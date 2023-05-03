Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Trilogy Metals: Speculative Real Option On Copper

May 03, 2023 6:30 PM ETTrilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ), TMQ:CA1 Comment
Macrotips Trading
Summary

  • Trilogy owns 50% of the Arctic project in Alaska.
  • The Arctic project is a high grade, polymetallic copper mine that is forecast to produce 149 million lbs of Cu p.a. with a $1.1 Bn NPV @ $3.65 Cu.
  • Continued delays with road permitting have depressed valuations.
  • However, this presents an attractive opportunity for patient investors to acquire shares of this developer that I believe should eventually get acquired by South32 or another major miner.

Alaska Landscape

I last looked at Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSE:TMQ) shortly after its joint venture agreement with South32 Limited (OTCPK:SOUHY). The company was doing a roadshow right before the COVID pandemic and I was still managing external

TMQ overview

Figure 1 - TMQ overview (TMQ investor presentation)

Arctic is a world-class project

Figure 2 - Arctic is a world-class project (TMQ investor presentation)

Copper ore grades have been trending lower

Figure 3 - Copper ore grades have been trending lower (Wood Mackenzie)

Arctic ranks well against other undeveloped mines

Figure 4 - Arctic ranks well against other undeveloped projects (RBC Capital Markets)

Arctic FS summary

Figure 5 - Arctic FS summary (TMQ investor presentation)

Arctic is projected to generate over $400 million in annual cash flows

Figure 6 - Arctic is projected to generate over $400 million in cash flows (Arctic February 2023 Feasibility Study)

TMQ is largely institutionally held

Figure 7 - TMQ is largely institutionally held (TMQ investor presentation)

TMQ's partner is South32

Figure 8 - TMQ's partner is South32 (TMQ investor presentation)

Proposed road to access Arctic project

Figure 9 - Proposed road to access Arctic project (TMQ investor presentation)

Road permitting in purgatory

Figure 10 - Road permitting in purgatory (TMQ investor presentation)

EVs can use up to 10x more copper per vehicle

Figure 11 - EVs can use up to 10x more copper per vehicle (Visual Capitalist)

Most analysts expect a structural supply shortfall in copper

Figure 12 - Most analysts expect a structural supply deficit in copper (TMQ investor presentation)

Arctic project economics highly sensitive to commodity prices

Figure 13 - Arctic project economics highly sensitive to commodity prices (Arctic February 2023 Feasibility Study)

Trilogy Market Cap vs. Copper Price

Figure 14 - Trilogy Market Cap vs. Copper Price (Author created with price charts from Seeking Alpha and StockCharts.com)

TMQ has backing of major indigenous tribes

Figure 15 - TMQ has backing of major indigenous tribes (TMQ investor presentation)

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

