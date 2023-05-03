Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Plug Power: Vast Potential With Vast Uncertainties

May 03, 2023 6:52 PM ETPlug Power Inc. (PLUG)4 Comments
Summary

  • Plug Power is pursuing the very bright mission of decarbonizing the economy, and it has vast growth potential once the company moves closer to breaking even.
  • The hydrogen industry is at a very nascent stage of development and lots of risks and uncertainties are in place making it difficult to forecast the breakeven.
  • Valuation analysis suggests the stock is undervalued, but given the extreme level of uncertainty, I am not investing and prefer to watch how 2023 will develop.

Concept of an energy storage system based on electrolysis of hydrogen in a clean environment with photovoltaics, wind farms and a city in the background. 3d rendering.

Petmal

Investment thesis

I like Plug Power's (NASDAQ:PLUG) mission to help our world to accelerate the shift toward decarbonization. I believe that if the company proves that the business can be profitable and deliver shareholders' wealth, it will unlock enormous potential

Plug Power hydrogen ecosystem vision

plugpower.com

PLUG financials over the past decade

Author's calculations

PLUG history of misses

Seeking Alpha

Plug Power ecosystem project progress

Plug Power

PLUG upcoming earnings summary

Seeking Alpha

PLUG DCF

Authors' calculations

PLUG DCF scenario 2

Author's calculations

PLUG fair share price by morningstar

Morningstar Premium

This article was written by

I am a highly experienced Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with a strong background in the oilfield and real estate industries. With over a decade of experience in finance, I have led numerous complex due diligence efforts and M&A transactions, both domestically and internationally.In recent years, I have developed a keen interest in equity research and analysis of public companies. This interest has led me to render equity research services for a Dubai-based family office with over $20 million in assets under management (AUM). My expertise in finance allows me to provide valuable insights and recommendations to clients seeking to make informed investment decisions.I pride myself on my ability to analyze financial statements, evaluate market trends, and identify key drivers of growth in different industries. I am passionate about staying up-to-date on the latest developments and trends in the equity research industry, and I am always seeking to enhance my skills and knowledge through continuing education and professional development.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

