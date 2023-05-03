Petmal

Investment thesis

I like Plug Power's (NASDAQ:PLUG) mission to help our world to accelerate the shift toward decarbonization. I believe that if the company proves that the business can be profitable and deliver shareholders' wealth, it will unlock enormous potential for future growth, just like we saw with Tesla's (TSLA) example over the past decade. But the project is very ambitious, complex, and capital intensive with many risks and uncertainties. Therefore, I prefer not to invest now and wait to see how the 2023 developments will go.

Company information

Plug Power is building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem—from production, storage, and delivery to energy generation.

The company has a distinguished list of customers, including Amazon (AMZN), Walmart (WMT), and New Fortress Energy. PLUG has also partnered with several companies to support the reliability of supply and speed to market for hydrogen throughout North America. In creating the first commercially viable market for hydrogen fuel cells, PLUG has deployed more than 60,000 fuel cell systems for forklifts and more than 180 fueling stations.

The company's fiscal year ends December 31, with a single operating and reportable segment.

Strategy and Financials

Plug Power's business strategy is focused on expanding hydrogen production, scaling production through electrolyzer and fuel cell gigafactories, expanding into the on-road vehicles market and the large-scale stationary power market while expanding into new regions requiring decarbonization. The company's growth plans are supported by the policy environment promoting renewables such as the USA IRA Legislation and REPower Europe.

The management expects revenue to reach $5 billion by FY 2026, meaning it will increase tenfold from FY 2021. By FY 2030, management expects to surpass $20 billion in annual revenue. I consider these targets as very aggressive, and there is little evidence that the company will be able to meet these targets since there is no track record of generating significant sales.

Given that PLUG is in the very early stage of building its vast infrastructure, the company is bearing significant costs far higher than its revenue.

The company has a strong balance sheet with over $2 billion in cash and cash equivalents, meaning the company has approximately two years to continue financing operations given the FY 2022 cash burn pace.

Consensus estimates forecast the company to break even in FY 2025. I consider this trajectory as optimistic since PLUG has not broken even in gross profit yet and was not even close in FY 2022. Moreover, historical information suggests that the company has been consistently missing consensus expectations, with only two EPS beats in the last 16 quarters.

During the latest available earnings call, Andy Marsh, the CEO, underlined three factors why the company did not meet expectations:

Obstacles we encountered while introducing new products, delays in constructing our hydrogen plant, and macroeconomic conditions affected the cost of natural gas, resulting in a significant increase in the cost of our hydrogen.

What is important is that Mr. Marsh underlined that FY 2023 is expected to be an essential year for the company because the team's efforts across the hydrogen ecosystem "will become apparent". I believe he meant that considerable revenue growth and margin expansion drivers are expected to be unlocked this year. The biggest factor which I see is the expected launch of full production at the Georgia plant, which would be a massive milestone for the company. But I see delays here. In the latest letter to shareholders, the company outlined its Ecosystem progress update.

As you can see, the Georgia plant was expected to start full production in March or early Q2 2023. We are almost in the middle of Q2 today, and there is still no news regarding the plant launch. The same relates to the construction start for Louisiana and Tennessee facilities, which was expected in Q1, but there was no news related to the company's press releases. On the other hand, there was also some positive news regarding record production levels of PEM electrolyzer stacks in Q1 2023. Overall, I have mixed expectations about the company's upcoming earnings, which are expected to be released May 5. Falling behind the schedule of Georgia plant's full production launch would mean the company is highly likely to miss revenue estimates, which are expected to deliver a 49% YoY growth.

The company's earnings significantly depend on its ability to keep up with their ambitious ecosystem construction project execution schedule. Missing launch dates would mean missed revenue opportunities, together with unplanned costs caused by idle time and construction budget overruns.

Therefore I would suggest to wait for the management to update its time schedule for the project execution since it significantly affects future growth prospects.

Valuation

As we have seen in this article's Financials section, PLUG is far from paying dividends and turning to profitability. Therefore, I see discounted cash flow [DCF] as the only option here for valuation purposes.

To execute DCF analysis, I need to derive underlying assumptions. First, I need future cash flows, which can be tricky. There is much uncertainty regarding when PLUG starts generating positive free cash flows [FCF] and a top line growth pace. Here I will rely on consensus estimates for top line dynamics and conservatively estimate that the company will earn a 1% FCF margin in FY 2026 and will be able to expand it by one percentage point every year. Second, for discounting purposes, I use WACC provided by valueinvesting.io and round it up to 11%.

Incorporating all assumptions together gives me a fair capitalization of $13.2 billion which is more than twice the current market cap indicating vast upside potential for the stock. But the level of uncertainty is very high.

Moreover, the model is susceptible to changes in assumptions. For example, consensus earnings estimates project an above 30% revenue CAGR over the next decade. If we implement a 20% top line CAGR with other assumptions untouched, the DCF model will demonstrate a current slight overvaluation of the stock.

Morningstar Premium recently reiterated their fair price for the PLUG stock at $14 per share, suggesting a 39% discount. But they also indicated that the level of uncertainty is very high. They expect a 45% revenue CAGR over the next five years and a 17% operating margin by FY 2026. I believe these assumptions are rather aggressive.

PLUG stock might seem significantly undervalued based on the analysis above. Still, the model is very sensitive to changes in underlying assumptions, and there is not much confidence in the fairness of these assumptions, in my opinion.

Risks to consider

The company still has much to achieve regarding financial targets, and the longer the horizon of breaking even the higher risks I see in investing in PLUG stocks.

PLUG is operating within a very young industry of hydrogen energy. It has ambitious plans to build a vertically integrated ecosystem, meaning technologically complex and capital-intensive projects are to be executed. The more complex and capital-intensive your project is, the more risks you bear. The most straightforward risk here is that the company can have substantial budget and schedule overruns, further shifting the breakeven point and significantly adversely affecting the valuation.

The company does not only compete in the hydrogen market, but it competes within the whole energy industry, meaning the competition is fierce, including battery electric technology and more traditional energy sources like gas. I consider competition risk as very high with a significant potential adverse effect on PLUG's future.

According to Brett Castelli from Morningstar, one more risk represents the scarcity of resources needed to produce a proton exchange membrane [PEM]. Plug’s PEM fuel cell technology uses iridium, considered one of the scarcest elements on Earth.

Bottom line

Overall, I believe that PLUG is a very ambitious company with a very bright mission to help accelerate the transition to green energy. But the level of risk and uncertainty is very, very high. I understand that turning the company towards profitability will unlock vast upside potential for the stock price, and investing in PLUG is a high-risk-high-reward game. But for me, as a conservative investor, PLUG does not seem to be a buy at the moment. I give the stock a neutral rating and will look at how the project will develop in 2023 from the sidelines.