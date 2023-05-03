Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

6 Ideal Dividend Dogs From 100 Fortune 2023 Best Companies To Work For

May 03, 2023 7:48 PM ETABBV, ALLY, BAC, CAKE, COF, CPT, CSCO, DFS, DOW, HPE, HPQ, MET, NS, PNFP, SYF
Fredrik Arnold
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Fortune Magazine April/May 2023 Issue listed 100 Best Companies to Work For (BCTWF) companies based on feedback from “over half a million employees in August 2022."
  • The resulting list of 100 companies included 51 publicly traded on U.S. exchanges and, of those, 33 pay dividends to stockholders.
  • Per 4/28/23 data from YCharts, the top ten of 33 Fortune BCTWF dividend-paying public-companies ranged 3.24%-9.98% by annual-yield, and ranged 18.24%-31.4% per broker-estimated target-price upsides.
  • Top-ten Fortune BCTWF dividend dogs, DFS, COF, HPE, NS, CSCO, MET, BAC, ALLY, SYF, and PNFP ranged 20.07% to 32.12% in one-year broker-estimated net gains.
  • $5k invested in the lowest priced five of ten top-yield Fortune BCTWF company holdings showed 2.29% LESS net-gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Bigger (higher-priced) stocks led the Fortune BCTWF dividend pack as of April 28 data.
Cisco Signage

nesneJkraM/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Foreword

This article is based on 100 Best Companies published by Fortune and their partner Great Place To Work. This was the 26th such list as reported in the April/May 2023 edition of Fortune Magazine.

FBCTWF (1) Top Net Gain 10 4/28

Source: YCharts

FBCTWF (2) Dog Silhouette#10 4/28

Source: Open source dog art #11 from Dividend Dog Catcher

FBCTWF (3) 50 Target Gains 4/23

YCharts

FBCTWF (4) 33 Yielders 4/23

YCharts

FBCTWF (5) Price Upside/Downsides 4/23

YCharts

FBCTWF (6) 10 Tops By Yield 4/23

YCharts

FBCTWF (7) Top 10 Gainers 4/23

YCharts

FBCTWF (8) Top 10 By Price 4/23

YCharts

FBCTWF (9) Six Ideal FBCTWF 4/23

YCharts

FBCTWF (10) Top 10 Recent vs Fair Price Changes 4/23

Fortune/YCharts

FBCTWF (10) All 100 Fortune BCTWF From 1-100

Fortune

Get The 'Safer' Fortune BCTWF Story

This article was written by

Fredrik Arnold profile picture
Fredrik Arnold
29.13K Followers
Simple, straightforward 7-step analysis that finds lucrative income stocks.
Fredrik Arnold is my pen name. In 2012 I retired from doing quality service analysis in Boston and moved to North Carolina in 2013, thence to Central Oregon in 2018. My fascination with capital preservation, long-term investments, and trading systems keeps me blogging for Seeking Alpha. My articles focus on dividend yields, analyst median 1 yr targets, free cash flow yields, and one-year total returns as stock trading indicators. These are essential tools for catching the most valuable dividend dogs. My dividend dogcatcher premium site in the Seeking Alpha Marketplace shows annual real-time trading results since 2015.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CSCO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same. Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dog art: Source: Open source dog art #1 from dividenddogcatcher.com.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

