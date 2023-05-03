Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Brightcove, Inc. (BCOV) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2023 7:19 PM ETBrightcove Inc. (BCOV)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.66K Followers

Brightcove, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Marc DeBevoise - Chief Executive Officer

Robert Noreck - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Steve Frankel - Rosenblatt Securities

Mike Latimore - Northland Securities

Max Michaelis - Lake Street Capital

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to Brightcove’s First Quarter 2023 Earnings Presentation. Today, we’ll discuss the results announced in our press release issued after the market closed.

During today’s presentation, we will make statements related to our business that may be considered forward-looking and are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements concerning our financial guidance for the second fiscal quarter of 2023 and the full year 2023, expected profitability and positive free cash flow, our position to execute on our go-to-market and growth strategy, our ability to expand our leadership position, our ability to maintain and upsell existing customers as well as our ability to acquire new customers.

Forward-looking statements may often be identified with words such as, we expect, we anticipate, upcoming or similar indications of future expectations. These statements reflect our views only as of today and should not be reflected upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. These statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations, including the effect of macroeconomic conditions currently affecting the global economy.

For a discussion of material risks and other important factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to those contained in our most recently filed annual report on Form 10-K and as updated by our other SEC filings.

Also, during the course of today’s presentation, we’ll refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. There is

