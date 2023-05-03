Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Infinera Corporation (INFN) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2023 7:49 PM ETInfinera Corporation (INFN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.66K Followers

Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

David Heard - Chief Executive Officer

Nancy Erba - Chief Financial Officer

Amitabh Passi - Head of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Mike Genovese - Rosenblatt Securities

Alex Henderson - Needham and Company

Simon Leopold - Raymond James

Meta Marshall - Morgan Stanley

George Notter - Jefferies

Operator

Good day! My name is Rob and I will be your conference operator today. At this time I would like to welcome to the Infinera First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers remarks there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Thank you.

Amitabh Passi, Head of Investor Relations, you may begin your conference.

Amitabh Passi

Thank you, Rob and good afternoon. Welcome to Infinera's first quarter of fiscal 2023 conference call. A copy of today's earnings and investor slides are available on the Investor Relations section of the website. Additionally, this call is being recorded and will be available for replay from our website.

Today's call will include projections and estimates that constitute forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements related to our further business plans, product development and growth opportunities, including progress against strategic priorities and milestones, trends, competition and customers; capacity growth; expectations regarding industry wide supply chain challenges, and the macroeconomic environment, market adoption of coherent optical engines; expectations regarding the launch of our subsystems business and its impact on our financial results.

Expectations regarding obtaining government funding, projected year-over-year drives of demand, revenue, gross margin, operating expenses and operating margin, expectations regarding our future performance, revenue growth and margin expansion and our financial outlook for the second quarter of 2023.

These statements are subject to risks

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.