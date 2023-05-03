Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2023 8:07 PM ETQorvo, Inc. (QRVO)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.66K Followers

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call May 3, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Douglas DeLieto - VP, IR

Bob Bruggeworth - President and CEO

Grant Brown - CFO

Dave Fullwood - SVP, Sales and Marketing

Conference Call Participants

Toshiya Hari - Goldman Sachs

Gary Mobley - Wells Fargo Securities

Vivek Arya - Bank of America

Karl Ackerman - BNP

Edward Snyder - Charter Equity

Matt Ramsay - Cowen & Company

Ambrish Srivastava - BMO Capital

Ruben Roy - Stifel

Srini Pajjuri - Raymond James

Atif Malik - Citi

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Qorvo Incorporated Q4 2023 Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Douglas DeLieto, VP, Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Douglas DeLieto

Thanks very much. Hello, everybody, and welcome to Qorvo’s fiscal 2023 fourth quarter earnings conference call.

This call will include forward-looking statements that involve risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from management’s current expectations. We encourage you to review the safe harbor statement contained in the earnings release published today as well as the risk factors associated with our business in our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC because these risk factors may affect our operations and financial results. In today’s release and on today’s call, we provide both GAAP and non-GAAP financial results. We provided supplemental information to enable investors to perform additional comparisons of operating results and to analyze financial performance without the impact of certain noncash expenses or other items that may obscure trends in our underlying performance.

During our call, our comments

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.