Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

AMLP: Declining Oil And Gas Demand, Production May Soon Hamper Dividends

May 03, 2023 9:27 PM ETAlerian MLP ETF (AMLP)1 Comment
Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
13.96K Followers

Summary

  • As anticipated, the past year has been markedly stable for oil and gas infrastructure companies as fuel commodities remain at profitable prices.
  • The sharp rise in risk-free interest rates increases the "fair value" dividend rate for riskier investments such as energy infrastructure MLPs.
  • The popular infrastructure ETF AMLP could face some difficulties this year as the oil and gas rig counts decline in response to oil and gas prices falling below breakeven levels.
  • A recessionary decline in crude oil demand could exacerbate strains, although I expect this to be met with an overreaction through reduced oil drilling activity.
  • For now, I believe AMLP is best avoided and is likelier to decline. However, it still may be a superior long-term high-dividend investment due to its physical asset ownership (inflation hedge).

Oil pipeline, the oil industry equipment

pandemin

Last year, I published "AMLP: Midstream Energy Finally Reaches Stability," which detailed my bullish outlook on the midstream energy sector through the Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP). At that time, AMLP appeared to pay a very high yield

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
13.96K Followers
Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.