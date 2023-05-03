Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2023 9:07 PM ETZillow Group, Inc. (Z), ZG
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.67K Followers

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Bradley Berning - VP, IR

Richard Barton - Co-Founder, CEO & Director

Allen Parker - CFO

Jeremy Wacksman - COO

Conference Call Participants

John Campbell - Stephens Inc.

Ronald Josey - Citigroup

Bradley Erickson - RBC Capital Markets

Jay McCanless - Wedbush Securities

Thomas White - D.A. Davidson & Co.

Ryan McKeveny - Zelman & Associates

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Hannah, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Zillow Group First Quarter 2023 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the conference over to Brad Berning, Vice President, Strategic Affairs and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Bradley Berning

Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to Zillow Group's First Quarter 2023 Conference Call. Joining me today to discuss our results are Zillow Group's Co-Founder and CEO, and Rich Barton; CFO, Allen Parker; and COO, Jeremy Wacksman.

During today's call, we will make forward-looking statements about our future performance and operating plans and the housing market based on current expectations and assumptions. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and we encourage you to consider the risk factors described in our SEC filings for additional information. We undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events, except as required by law. This call is being broadcast on the Internet and is accessible on our Investor Relations website. A recording of the call will be available later today.

During the call, we will discuss GAAP and non-GAAP measures, including adjusted EBITDA, which we refer to as EBITDA. We encourage you to read our shareholder letter and our earnings release, which can be found on our Investor

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.