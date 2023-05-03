Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2023 9:18 PM ETTPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC)
TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 3, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Christian Edin - IR

Bill Siwek - President, CEO

Ryan Miller - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Eric Stine - Craig-Hallum

Graham Price - Raymond James

Greg Wasikowski - Webber Research

James West - Evercore ISI

Julien Dumoulin-Smith - Bank of America

Justin Clare - ROTH

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the TPI Composites 1Q 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Mr. Christian Edin, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Christian Edin

Thank you, operator. I would like to welcome everyone to TPI Composites' first quarter 2023 earnings call.

We will be making forward-looking statements during this call that are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially. A detailed discussion of applicable risks is included in our latest reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be found on our website, tpicomposites.com.

Today's presentation will include references to non-GAAP financial measures. You should refer to the information contained in the slides accompanying today's presentation for definitional information and reconciliations of historical non-GAAP measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures.

With that, let me turn the call over to Bill Siwek, TPI Composites' President and CEO.

Bill Siwek

Thanks, Christian, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining our call. In addition to Christian, I'm here with Ryan Miller, our CFO. Today, I'll discuss our results and highlights from the first quarter; our global operations, including our service and automotive businesses; then cover our supply chain and the wind energy market more broadly. Ryan will then review our financial results, and then we'll open the call for Q&A.

