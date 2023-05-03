Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2023 9:25 PM ETFastly, Inc. (FSLY)
Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 3, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Vernon Essi - Investor Relations

Todd Nightingale - Chief Executive Officer

Ron Kisling - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Fatima Boolani - Citi

Frank Louthan - Raymond James

Jonathan Ho - William Blair

James Fish - Piper Sandler

Will Power - Baird

Daniel Hibshman - Craig-Hallum

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Julian, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the Fastly's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

I'd now like to turn the conference over to Vern Essi, Investor Relations at Fastly. Please go ahead.

Vernon Essi

Thank you, and welcome, everyone to our first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. We have Fastly's CEO, Todd Nightingale; and CFO, Ron Kisling with us today. The webcast of this call can be accessed through our website, fastly.com, and will be archived for one year. Also, a replay will be available by dialing 800-770-2030 and referencing conference ID number 754-3239, shortly after the conclusion of today's call.

A copy of today's earnings press release, related financial tables and investor supplement, all of which are furnished in our 8-K filing today, can be found in the Investor Relations portion of Fastly's website.

During this call, we will make forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected performance of our business, future financial results, product sales, strategy, long-term growth and overall future prospects. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied during the call.

For

