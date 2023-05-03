Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Brookfield Corp.: Once In A Decade Opportunity

Stephen Frampton profile picture
Stephen Frampton
559 Followers

Summary

  • Brookfield Corp. is suffering from the perception of office defaults that have little actual bearing on its valuation.
  • In attempting to discount low-quality offices, the market discounted the entire real-estate portfolio and insurance business.
  • As a result, investors have the chance to get those businesses for free, in addition to large exposure to BAM, the "crown jewel" asset manager.
  • Brookfield Corp. represents better risk-reward than Brookfield Asset Manager.
  • Brookfield Corp. trades at a valuation last seen in 2011, 2009, and 2002 - all great times to buy - and less than March 2020.
Modern London cityscape with futuristic architecture in the financial district

coldsnowstorm/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Brookfield owns and manages an enormous variety of cash-flowing real-assets, from infrastructure, to real-estate, to renewables, to private credit, to insurance. Global allocation to alternatives such as these has gone from essentially zero 25 years ago, to around 6% today, leaving plenty of room for growth as the

This article was written by

Stephen Frampton profile picture
Stephen Frampton
559 Followers
I am self-teaching investing through reading, studying, and practice. I have a long time horizon with a Canadian skew. My favourite investing books are "One Up on Wall Street," by Peter Lynch, "100 to 1 in the Stock Market," by Thomas Phelps and Chris Mayers' update to that book, "100 Baggers." I also appreciate Thomas Hayes from Hedgefundtips.com for modeling professional investing week by week.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BN:CA, BAM:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.