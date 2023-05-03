Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Avnet, Inc. (AVT) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2023 9:35 PM ETAvnet, Inc. (AVT)
Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Joseph Burke - VP, Treasury & IR

Philip Gallagher - CEO

Kenneth Jacobson - Controller, Principal Accounting Officer & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Ruplu Bhattacharya - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Melissa Fairbanks - Raymond James & Associates

Matthew Sheerin - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company

Joseph Quatrochi - Wells Fargo Securities

Operator

Welcome to the Avnet Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. And I would now like to turn the floor over to Joe Burke, Vice President of Treasury and Investor Relations for Avnet. Thank you, sir. You may begin.

Joseph Burke

Thank you, operator. Earlier this afternoon, Avnet released financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023. The release is available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website. A copy of the slide presentation that will accompany today's remarks can be found via the link in the earnings release as well as on the IR section of Avnet's website.

Some of the information contained in the news release and on this conference call contain forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance, and the company's actual results could differ materially from those contained in such statements. Several factors that could cause or contribute to such differences are described in detail in Avnet's most recent Form 10-Q and 10-K and subsequent filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation, and the company undertakes no obligation to publicly undertake -- update any forward-looking statements or supply new information regarding the circumstances after the date of this presentation.

Today's call will be led by Phil Gallagher, Avnet's CEO; and Ken

