Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Lilly's New Donanemab Data For Alzheimer's

May 03, 2023 10:35 PM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY)ESALF, ESAIY, BIIB1 Comment
Derek Lowe profile picture
Derek Lowe
3.72K Followers

Summary

  • Eli Lilly made headlines this morning with an announcement that their anti-amyloid antibody donanemab hit its endpoints in a Phase III clinical trial.
  • The natural comparison is with lecanemab (Leqembi), the recently approved antibody from Eisai and Biogen.
  • Lilly’s donanemab trial had a primary endpoint of change in that baseline decline after 18 months on their iADRS, but their antibody is dosed differently.

Lilly Biotechnology Center in San Diego, California, USA.

JHVEPhoto

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) made headlines this morning with an announcement that their anti-amyloid antibody donanemab hit its endpoints in a Phase III clinical trial. So this definitely needs a close look! Here’s Lilly’s press release. Ryan

This article was written by

Derek Lowe profile picture
Derek Lowe
3.72K Followers
Derek Lowe, an Arkansan by birth, got his BA from Hendrix College and his PhD in organic chemistry from Duke before spending time in Germany on a Humboldt Fellowship on his post-doc. He's worked for several major pharmaceutical companies since 1989 on drug discovery projects against schizophrenia, Alzheimer's, diabetes, osteoporosis and other diseases. To contact Derek, email him directly: derekb.lowe@gmail.com (mailto:derekb.lowe@gmail.com)

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.