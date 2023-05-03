Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Gildan Activewear, Inc. (GIL) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2023 9:39 PM ETGildan Activewear Inc. (GIL), GIL:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.67K Followers

Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Elisabeth Hamaoui - Director, Investor Communications

Rhodri Harries - EVP & Chief Financial & Administrative Officer

Chuck Ward - President, Sales, Marketing & Distribution

Glenn Chamandy - Founder, President & CEO & Non-Independent Director

Conference Call Participants

Brandon Cheatham - Citigroup

Martin Landry - Stifel Nicolaus

George Doumet - Scotiabank

Luke Hannan - Canaccord Genuity

Brian Morrison - TD Securities

Christopher Li - Desjardins Securities

Stephen MacLeod - BMO Capital Markets

Jay Sole - UBS

Mark Petrie - CIBC

Sabahat Khan - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Q1 2023 Gildan Activewear Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to Elisabeth Hamaoui. Please go ahead.

Elisabeth Hamaoui

Good afternoon, everyone. Earlier, we issued a press release announcing our results for the first quarter of 2023. We also issued our interim shareholder report with the Canadian securities and regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities Commission, which are available on the company's corporate website. As a reminder, please note that we will be holding our virtual AGM tomorrow morning at 10 Eastern Time. More information can be found on our Events page.

Joining me on the call are Glenn Chamandy, President and CEO of Gildan; Rhod Harries, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial and Administrative Officer; Chuck Ward, President, Sales, Marketing and Distribution; and , Vice President, Head of Investor Relations, which Rhod will introduce in a moment.

Before I begin, please take note that certain statements included in this conference call may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve unknown and known risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.