Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

10x Genomics, Inc. (TXG) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2023 9:43 PM ET10x Genomics, Inc. (TXG)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.67K Followers

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Cassie Corneau – Head-Investor Relations & Strategic Finance

Serge Saxonov – Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder

Justin McAnear – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Dan Arias – Stifel

Dan Brennan – Cowen

Tejas Savant – Morgan Stanley

Patrick Donnelly – Citi

Matthew Sykes – Goldman Sachs

Kyle Mikson – Canaccord

Julia Qin – J.P. Morgan

Mason Carrico – Stephens

Michael Ryskin – Bank of America

Operator

Hello, everyone, and welcome to the 10x Genomics’ First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Bruno, and I will be the operator of today. [Operator Instructions]

I will now hand over to your host, Cassie Corneau. Cassie, please go ahead.

Cassie Corneau

Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Earlier today, 10x Genomics released financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. If you have not received this news release or if you would like to be added to the company’s distribution list, please send an e-mail to investors@10xgenomics.com. An archived webcast of this call will be available on the Investor tab of the company’s website 10xgenomics.com for at least 45 days following this call.

So we begin, I’d like to remind you that management will make statements during this call that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements involve material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual risks or events to materially differ from those anticipated, and you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding these risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause results to differ appears in the press release 10x Genomics issued today, and in the documents and reports filed by 10x Genomics from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 10x Genomics disclaims any intention

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.