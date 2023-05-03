Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2023 9:43 PM ETEtsy, Inc. (ETSY)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.67K Followers

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Deb Wasser - VP of Investor Relations and ESG Engagement

Josh Silverman - Chief Executive Officer

Rachel Glaser - Chief Financial Officer

Jessica Schmidt - Sr. Director of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Anna Andreeva - Needham & Company

Maria Ripps - Canaccord

Kunal Madhukar - UBS

Deepak Mathivanan - Wolfe Research

Laura Champine - Loop Capital Markets

Tom Forte - D.A. Davidson

Noah Zatzkin - KeyBanc Capital Markets

John Colantuoni - Jefferies

Nicholas Jones - JMP Securities

Shweta Khajuria - Evercore ISI

Steven Forbes - Guggenheim Partners

Deb Wasser

Hi, everyone, and welcome to Etsy's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. I'm Deb Wasser, VP of Investor Relations and ESG Engagement. And joining me today are Josh Silverman, Chief Executive Officer; Rachel Glaser, Chief Financial Officer; and Jessica Schmidt, Senior Director of Investor Relations.

Today's prepared remarks have been prerecorded. The slide deck has also been posted to our website for your reference. Once we are finished with Josh and Rachel's presentations, we will transition to a live video webcast Q&A session. Questions can be submitted via the Q&A window chat displayed screen. Feel free to use it at any time as it will remain open throughout the entire conference call. I'll be reading your questions, and Jessica will help me try to get to as many as we can.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and some of which are described in today's earnings release and our most recent Form 10-K, and which will be updated in future periodic reports that we file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that we make on this call are based on our beliefs and assumptions today, and we disclaim any obligation to update them.

Also

