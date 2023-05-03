Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Petrobras: Still Double-Digit Dividends Expected In 2023

May 03, 2023 10:56 PM ETPetróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (PBR), PBR.A
Manuel Paul Dipold profile picture
Manuel Paul Dipold
1.39K Followers

Summary

  • I believe that the risks are sufficiently priced in. What could shock Petrobras' share now could be a political black swan.
  • In contrast, the company has several tailwinds such as a generally growing Brazilian economy and gasoline demand, and more demand for oil exports.
  • If the stock ever returns to historical average valuations, it should double or triple, and if not, you still get double-digit dividend yields.

Oil pipeline, the oil industry equipment

pandemin

Investment Thesis

Investors are still uncertain about Petrobras (NYSE:PBR, NYSE:PBR.A), which leads to a very cheap valuation compared to other companies in the sector and its own historical comparison. The 2023 EPS are likely to be significantly

PBR P/OCF

fastgraphs

PBR graph

Seeking Alpha

PBR earnings estimates

Seeking Alpha

Brazil trading partners

worldstopexports.com

Petrobras oil exports

Investor presentation

China oil consumption

ceicdata.com

Petrobras oil exports

Investor presentation

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Manuel Paul Dipold profile picture
Manuel Paul Dipold
1.39K Followers
My focus is on a total return style with long and short positions (10-30% short positions). My main expertise is the current technological and geopolitical shift with the amazing investment opportunities they offer. Therefore, I always try to find stocks or whole sectors with favorable risk-reward structures. My long investment style is a core-satellite strategy: The core consists of large caps and/or ETFs. The satellites around this core are small caps, potential 10-baggers, and undervalued stocks. In short selling, I focus on overvalued stocks that will fall back down sooner or later. My name is Manuel Paul Dipold. Born in Germany but lived 8 years in Asia. I am myself an entrepreneur and have many entrepreneur friends. I am not a professional investor but it´s a hobby I love. So I know Europe and Asia very well and seek undervalued or high-growth stocks - always with valuation, geopolitical and social shifts in mind.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PBR.A either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.