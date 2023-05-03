Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

SiTime Corporation (SITM) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2023 10:48 PM ETSiTime Corporation (SITM)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.67K Followers

SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Brett Perry - Shelton Group IR

Rajesh Vashist - CEO

Art Chadwick - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Tore Svanberg - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company

Suji Desilva - ROTH Capital

Quinn Bolton - Needham & Company

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to SiTime's First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded today, Wednesday, May 3rd, 2023.

I would now like to turn the call over to Brett Perry of Shelton Group Investor Relations. Brett, please go ahead.

Brett Perry

Thank you. Good afternoon and welcome to SiTime's first quarter 2023 financial results conference call. On today's call from SiTime are Rajesh Vashist, Chief Executive Officer and Art Chadwick, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to point out that during the course of this call, the company may make forward-looking statements regarding expected future results, including financial position, strategy, and plans, future operations, the timing market and other areas of discussion.

It is not possible for the company's management to predict all risks, nor can the company assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor or a combination of factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed during this call may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied.

Neither the company nor any person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements for any

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.