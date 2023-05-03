Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Ardelyx, Inc. (ARDX) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2023 10:51 PM ETArdelyx, Inc. (ARDX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.67K Followers

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Q1 2023 Results Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Caitlin Lowie - Vice President, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

Mike Raab - President and Chief Executive Officer

Susan Rodriguez - Chief Commercial Officer

Justin Renz - Chief Financial and Operations Officer

Conference Call Participants

Yigal Nochomovitz - Citi Research

Laura Chico - Wedbush Securities

Joseph Thome - TD Cowen

Christopher Raymond - Piper Sandler & Co.

Matthew Kaplan - Ladenburg Thalmann

Operator

Good day. And welcome to the Ardelyx First Quarter 2023 Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]. Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Caitlin Lowie, Vice President of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Caitlin Lowie

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our first quarter financial results call. During this call, we will refer to the press release issued earlier today, which is available on the Investors section of the company's website at ardelyx.com.

During this call, we will be making forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Our actual results may differ materially from those described. We encourage you to review our risk factors in our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed today, which can also be found on our website at ardelyx.com. While we may elect to update these forward-looking statements in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so even if our views change.

Our President and CEO, Mike Raab, will begin today's call with opening remarks and an overview of the company's progress during the first quarter of 2023. Next, Susan Rodriguez, Chief Commercial Officer, will provide an update on the launch of IBSRELA.

Justin Renz, Chief Financial and Operations Officer, will conclude

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.