Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2023 10:53 PM ETGlaukos Corporation (GKOS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.67K Followers

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Chris Lewis – Vice President-Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs

Tom Burns – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Joe Gilliam – President and Chief Operating Officer

Alex Thurman – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tom Stephan – Stifel

Ryan Zimmerman – BTIG

George Sellers – Stephens

Allen Gong – JP Morgan

Anthony Petrone – Mizuho Group

Operator

Welcome to Glaukos Corporation’s First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call.

Copies of the company's press release and quarterly summary document will be issued after the market close today are available at www.glaukos.com.

All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded and an archived replay will be available online in the Investor Relations section at www.glaukos.com.

I will now turn the call over to Chris Lewis, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs.

Chris Lewis

Thank you and good afternoon.

Joining me today are Glaukos Chairman and CEO, Tom Burns; President and COO, Joe Gilliam; and CFO, Alex Thurman.

Similar to prior quarters the company has posted a document on its Investor Relations website under the Financials and Filings Quarterly Results section titled Quarterly Summary. This document is designed to provide the investment community with a summarized and easily accessible reference document that details the key facts associated with the quarter, the state of the company's business objectives and strategies, and any forward statements or guidance we may make.

This document is designed to be read by investors before the regularly scheduled quarterly conference call. As such, for this call, we will make brief prepared remarks and transition into a questions-and-answer session. To ensure ample time and opportunity to

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.