Outset Medical, Inc. (OM) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2023 10:53 PM ETOutset Medical, Inc. (OM)
Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 3, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jim Mazzola - Head, IR

Leslie Trigg - Chair and CEO

Nabeel Ahmed - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Rick Wise - Stifel

Travis Steed - BofA Securities

Shagun Singh - RBC Capital Markets

Suraj Kalia - Oppenheimer

Josh Jennings - TD Cowen

Drew Ranieri - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Outset Medical's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Jim Mazzola, Head of Investor Relations.

Jim Mazzola

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our first quarter 2023 earnings call. Here with me today are Leslie Trigg, Chair and Chief Executive Officer; and Nabeel Ahmed, Chief Financial Officer. During the call, we will discuss our first quarter 2023 operational and financial results, and host a question-and-answer session.

We issued a news release after the close of market today and updated our investor presentation, both of which can be found on the Investor Relations pages of outsetmedical.com. This call is being recorded and will be archived in the Investors section of our website.

It is our intent that all forward-looking statements made during today's call will be protected under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to expectations or predictions of future events, are based on our current estimates and various assumptions and involve material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to materially differ from those anticipated or implied. Outset assumes no obligation to update these statements. For a list and description of the risks and uncertainties associated with our business, please refer to the Risk Factors section of Outset's public

