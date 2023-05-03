Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (MRAM) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2023 10:54 PM ETEverspin Technologies, Inc. (MRAM)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.67K Followers

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Sanjeev Aggarwal – President and Chief Executive Officer

Anuj Aggarwal – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Richard Shannon – Craig-Hallum

Orin Hirschman – AIGH

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to the conference call to discuss Everspin Technologies' First Quarter 2023 Financial Results. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. At the conclusion of today's conference call, instructions will be given for the question-and-answer session. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded today, Wednesday, May 03, 2023.

Before we begin the call, I want to remind you that this conference call contains forward-looking statements regarding future events, including but not limited to our expectation of Everspin's future business, financial performance and goals, customer and industry adoption of MRAM technology, successfully bringing to market and manufacturing products and Everspin's design pipelines and executing on its business plan. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates, judgment, current trends, and market conditions, and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

We would encourage you to review our SEC filings, including our quarterly report on Form 10-Q, which will be filed with SEC on May 4, 2023, and other SEC filings made from time to time in which we may discuss risk factors associated with investing in Everspin. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this call and except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made on this call to update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, , future events or otherwise.

The financial results discussed today reflect our preliminary estimates are based on

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.