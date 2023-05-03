Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Chart Of The Week - We've Got Shrinkage (In Banks)

May 03, 2023
Cullen Roche
Summary

  • The collapse of small banks is not surprising. But what’s happening today is accelerating the process.
  • The basic gist of this acceleration is multi-faceted: the government has implicitly supported small banks; and explicitly supported big banks.
  • The recent surge in interest rates is a double whammy for small banks.

We’ve got shrinkage. In banks.

US banks

One of the interesting secular trends that has been in place for 30+ years is bank shrinkage. The US banking system has consolidated from 14,000+ entities in the late 1970s to just over 4,000 entities today. So

Cullen Roche
Mr. Roche is the founder of Discipline Funds, a provider of multi-asset low cost ETFs and financial advisory services. To learn more about Discipline Funds please see:https://disciplinefunds.com/

Comments

