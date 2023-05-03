JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon: High Performance Banker Navigating Stormy Waters
Summary
- Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co., is getting lots and lots of attention these days, especially concerning the deal for his bank to take over First Republic Bank.
- But, Jamie Dimon has earned his position in the banking world, especially given the way that he has built JPMorgan Chase & Co. into a world-class performer.
- Mr. Dimon appears to want to stay around the bank for a while.
- My feeling is that he would like to stay around and lead the bank into the world of digital finance.
- Mr. Dimon performs, and, I think, nothing more would satisfy him than to lead JPMorgan Chase & Co. through the transition into digital banking and beyond.
Jamie Dimon, Chief Executive Officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co., (JPM) just keeps performing.
Why is he getting all the attention he is getting?
Why is he getting all the "deals" he is getting?
What lesson can we take from his performance?
The answer to these questions, I believe, is that Mr. Dimon delivers.
He runs the largest commercial bank in the United States.
He takes on troubled institutions when the federal government needs someone to take on these institutions.
And, he produces financial results that put his bank, JPMorgan Chase & Co., into that rarified list of banks that might be considered to have a sustainable competitive advantage.
Performance
The last four years have been very tough ones for banks.
Here is how JPMorgan has performed.
The following section summarizes insights on JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s Return on Common Equity (annual):
2018 13.3 % 2021 18.3 %
2019 14.9 % 2022 13.7 %
2020 11.2 %
The average return for these five years is 14.3 percent.
JPMorgan Chase's latest twelve months return on common equity is 15.2%.
- JPMorgan Chase operated at a median return on common equity of 13.7% from the fiscal years ending December 2018 to 2022.
- Looking back at the last 5 years, JPMorgan Chase's return on common equity peaked in December 2021 at 18.3%.
- JPMorgan Chase's return on common equity hit its 5-year low in December 2020 of 11.3%.
The standard measure for claiming that an organization has a sustainable competitive advantage is earning a 15.0 percent return on equity for at least five years.
JPMorgan Chase comes in just under that figure, but, these were five very, very tough years for producing and sustaining any record measure for performance.
Personally, I find these results stunning.
None of the five other largest banks in the United States came close to this performance. These five include Bank of America (BAC), Wells Fargo (WFC), Citigroup (C), Goldman Sachs (GS), and Morgan Stanley (MS).
The standard assumption for these large banks is that their cost of capital is somewhere around 10.0 percent.
JPMorgan Chase is the only one of these six largest banks in the United States that is anywhere close to the 15.0 percent return on equity over the last five years.
Responsible
The one thing I would add to this performance is that Mr. Dimon runs a bank that makes very responsible decisions. That is, the bank is well-capitalized and is a conservative risk-taker. Its decision-making is educated, professional, and conservative.
The bank is on the cutting edge of technology and is constantly seeking other ways to innovate and improve operations.
Mr. Dimon has built, in his words, a fortress.
JPMorgan Chase has earned its position as the "top bank" in the United States.
There are very few other organizations in the banking world that can perform at the level that Mr. Dimon and JPMorgan Chase & Co. perform.
That is why Mr. Dimon gets called upon so much.
He has earned his position in the banking world.
The Future
Mr. Dimon could retire now.
Mr. Dimon, in my mind, has nothing else to prove.
But, I doubt that he will do that.
The major reason for staying on at JPMorgan Chase?
I think the reason for staying on at JPMorgan Chase is that there are going to be very, very many changes to the banking world in the next five years.
The impact of technology on the banking industry is going to be immense.
Personally, I believe that Mr. Dimon believes that bringing JPMorgan Chase to where it is, is only a part of the legacy he would like to leave the bank with.
I think Mr. Dimon would not only like to have led a bank that maintains a sustainable competitive advantage, I believe that he would like to see JPMorgan Chase become a leader in the world of digital banking.
Wow! What a legacy that would be.
I believe that is what he is preparing for.
He is preparing for a financial world that is primarily digital in construction and a banking system that is almost totally digital.
JPMorgan Chase has the capability and they have the size and, I think, they have the leadership to make this transition.
That is why people have so much confidence in Jamie Dimon.
He does not concentrate on making banking what it once was.
Mr. Dimon is very, very interested in making banking what it will become.
And, I believe that he can do it.
Mr. Dimon has built JPMorgan Chase & Co. into an organization that can lead the world into the future. Do you think that this goal might be sufficient to keep Mr. Dimon where he is?
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments