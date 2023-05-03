Alex Wong

Jamie Dimon, Chief Executive Officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co., (JPM) just keeps performing.

Why is he getting all the attention he is getting?

Why is he getting all the "deals" he is getting?

What lesson can we take from his performance?

The answer to these questions, I believe, is that Mr. Dimon delivers.

He runs the largest commercial bank in the United States.

He takes on troubled institutions when the federal government needs someone to take on these institutions.

And, he produces financial results that put his bank, JPMorgan Chase & Co., into that rarified list of banks that might be considered to have a sustainable competitive advantage.

Performance

The last four years have been very tough ones for banks.

Here is how JPMorgan has performed.

The following section summarizes insights on JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s Return on Common Equity (annual):

2018 13.3 % 2021 18.3 %

2019 14.9 % 2022 13.7 %

2020 11.2 %

The average return for these five years is 14.3 percent.

JPMorgan Chase's latest twelve months return on common equity is 15.2%.

JPMorgan Chase operated at a median return on common equity of 13.7% from the fiscal years ending December 2018 to 2022.

Looking back at the last 5 years, JPMorgan Chase's return on common equity peaked in December 2021 at 18.3%.

JPMorgan Chase's return on common equity hit its 5-year low in December 2020 of 11.3%.

The standard measure for claiming that an organization has a sustainable competitive advantage is earning a 15.0 percent return on equity for at least five years.

JPMorgan Chase comes in just under that figure, but, these were five very, very tough years for producing and sustaining any record measure for performance.

Personally, I find these results stunning.

None of the five other largest banks in the United States came close to this performance. These five include Bank of America (BAC), Wells Fargo (WFC), Citigroup (C), Goldman Sachs (GS), and Morgan Stanley (MS).

The standard assumption for these large banks is that their cost of capital is somewhere around 10.0 percent.

JPMorgan Chase is the only one of these six largest banks in the United States that is anywhere close to the 15.0 percent return on equity over the last five years.

Responsible

The one thing I would add to this performance is that Mr. Dimon runs a bank that makes very responsible decisions. That is, the bank is well-capitalized and is a conservative risk-taker. Its decision-making is educated, professional, and conservative.

The bank is on the cutting edge of technology and is constantly seeking other ways to innovate and improve operations.

Mr. Dimon has built, in his words, a fortress.

JPMorgan Chase has earned its position as the "top bank" in the United States.

There are very few other organizations in the banking world that can perform at the level that Mr. Dimon and JPMorgan Chase & Co. perform.

That is why Mr. Dimon gets called upon so much.

He has earned his position in the banking world.

The Future

Mr. Dimon could retire now.

Mr. Dimon, in my mind, has nothing else to prove.

But, I doubt that he will do that.

The major reason for staying on at JPMorgan Chase?

I think the reason for staying on at JPMorgan Chase is that there are going to be very, very many changes to the banking world in the next five years.

The impact of technology on the banking industry is going to be immense.

Personally, I believe that Mr. Dimon believes that bringing JPMorgan Chase to where it is, is only a part of the legacy he would like to leave the bank with.

I think Mr. Dimon would not only like to have led a bank that maintains a sustainable competitive advantage, I believe that he would like to see JPMorgan Chase become a leader in the world of digital banking.

Wow! What a legacy that would be.

I believe that is what he is preparing for.

He is preparing for a financial world that is primarily digital in construction and a banking system that is almost totally digital.

JPMorgan Chase has the capability and they have the size and, I think, they have the leadership to make this transition.

That is why people have so much confidence in Jamie Dimon.

He does not concentrate on making banking what it once was.

Mr. Dimon is very, very interested in making banking what it will become.

And, I believe that he can do it.

Mr. Dimon has built JPMorgan Chase & Co. into an organization that can lead the world into the future. Do you think that this goal might be sufficient to keep Mr. Dimon where he is?