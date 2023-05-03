Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

BNP Paribas SA (BNPQF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2023 11:13 PM ETBNP Paribas SA (BNPQF), BNPQY
BNP Paribas SA (OTCQX:BNPQF) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 3, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Lars Machenil - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Tarik El Mejjad - Bank of America

Amit Goel - Barclays

Jon Peace - Credit Suisse

Stefan Stalmann - Autonomous Research

Anke Reingen - RBC

Pierre Chedeville - CIC

Máté Nemes - UBS

Geoff Dawes - Societe Generale

Jay H. Gaulard - Kepler

Flora Bocahut - Jefferies

Delphine Lee - JPMorgan

Kiri Vijayarajah - HSBC

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the presentation of BNP Paribas First Quarter 2023 Results. For your information, this conference call is being recorded. Supporting slides are available on BNP Paribas IR website, invest.bnpparibas.com. [Operator Instructions]

I would like now to hand the call over to Mr. Lars Machenil, Group Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead, sir.

Lars Machenil

Thank you. Hello, everyone. I trust you're doing well, and welcome to BNP Paribas First Quarter 2023 Results Presentation. As usual, at the end of the presentation, we'll be pleased to take your questions. So for now, let's go through the results.

BNP Paribas, as you've seen, is on track for a very solid performance in '23, which reflects the efficiency of our leading platforms and strong financial structure. It gives us a unique capacity to serve our clients and the economy while enabling a strong increase in our earnings per share and return to shareholders.

Our results are demonstrating that the group is very well positioned to deliver its ambitious '23 and '25 targets. And as per our expectation, BNP Paribas benefited in the first quarter more than ever from the strength of its business model, which continued to drive strong growth in activities and results more than ever supported by a robust balance sheet. And basically, this says it all.

