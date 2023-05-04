naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

Quality matters in the REIT space, and while it may be tempting to add to beaten down names like Medical Properties Trust (MPW) and Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI), it may also be a good idea to buy into those who are on the mend and are on the road to recovery.

This brings me to Welltower (NYSE:WELL), which I last covered here back in September of last year. I had a bullish take on the stock, remarking on its recovery and discounted valuation, and it appears that the market has agreed. WELL has given investors a 24% total return since then, far surpassing the 13% rise in the S&P 500 (SPY) over the same timeframe.

In this article, I revisit the stock, highlighting its recent quarterly results, and discuss why it remains an attractive stock with a decent starting yield for long-term investors, so let's get started.

Why WELL?

Welltower is a diversified healthcare REIT that's been around for over four decades and is also a member of the S&P 500. Its property types include seniors housing, post-acute communities, and outpatient medical properties that span across the U.S., Canada, and the United Kingdom.

WELL's operating fundamentals have solidly rebounded since hitting pandemic lows, and this continued during the first quarter. This is reflected by total portfolio same store NOI growth of 11% YoY during the first quarter. This was driven by a very strong gain in what was the most troubled business segment of seniors housing operating portfolio (SHOP), with this segment seeing 23% YoY SSNOI growth during the quarter.

Encouragingly, SHOP saw a 240 basis point occupancy gain compared to the prior year period, as COVID restrictions and concerns have largely eased and pent up demand for senior housing materialized.

Importantly, labor concerns have also eased as the cost of temporary staffing declined by 50% from the prior year period. Management expects that this, combined with pricing power, should lead to further margin expansion in the near term.

Longer term, WELL's growth thesis remains intact, as the age 65+ baby boomer cohort is the fastest growing demographic in the U.S. According to the Urban Institute, 1 in 5 Americans are expected to be in the 65+ age group by the year 2040, and WELL is "well"-positioned to benefit from this demographic boom with its well-located portfolio.

Moreover, management believes that the recent economic uncertainty brought upon by troubles in the regional bank sector is creating opportunities, as weaker players may be forced to sell at discounted prices, thereby creating market dislocation. This was discussed by management during the recent conference call:

While no one is rooting for macroeconomic uncertainty, the current backdrop has certainly created a further expansion to our already attractive set of capital deployment opportunities. To illustrate that point further, we acquired $529 million of assets during first quarter at a great basis and in-place cash flow. The K Street medical office building that we acquired in DC perhaps tells you how favorable the investment environment has become. We continue to see underwriting standards starting meaningfully, leverage levels decline, and banks are now requiring more commercial deposits and more recourse. As a low leveraged buyer, this backdrop is very beneficial for us. Our pipeline today is robust with opportunities to deploy capital across senior housing in all three countries, outpatient medical in the U.S. and data opportunities on the skilled side.

Meanwhile, WELL maintains a BBB+ credit rating and has deleveraged over the past 12 months, with net debt to Adjusted EBITDA dropping by 0.8x to 6.3x and a low net debt to enterprise value of 28%. Variable debt also declined by 240 basis points on sequential quarter on quarter basis to 13.6%, and WELL carries a material $5.0 billion in total liquidity to fund opportunistic growth.

WELL also pays a respectable 3.1% dividend yield that's well-covered by a 72% payout ratio. While I don't see WELL returning to its pre-pandemic $0.87 per share dividend anytime soon, it has the potential to get there with continued portfolio recovery and long-term growth drivers.

Admittedly, WELL is no longer cheap at the current price of $77.52 with forward P/FFO of 22.3. However, this valuation may be justified with analysts expecting 10% to 12% annual FFO per share growth in the 2024 to 2025 timeframe. Sell side analysts who follow the company have a consensus Buy rating with an average price target of $83.26, implying potential for an 11% total return over the next 12 months.

Seeking Alpha

Investor Takeaway

Welltower recently turned in a strong first quarter with material same store NOI growth across its portfolio. It's also poised to benefit from the aging baby boomer cohort in the U.S., as well as from macroeconomic uncertainty that puts well-capitalized players like WELL in an advantageous position. With a low leveraged balance sheet and a respectable starting yield, WELL offers investors potential for both capital appreciation and income growth over the long run.