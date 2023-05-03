Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2023 11:34 PM ETEncore Capital Group, Inc. (ECPG)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.68K Followers

Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Bruce Thomas - Vice President, Global Investor Relations

Ashish Masih - President and Chief Executive Officer

Jonathan Clark - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Ryan Bell - President, Midland Credit Management

Conference Call Participants

Mike Grondahl - Northland Capital Markets

Mark Hughes - Truist

Robert Dodd - Raymond James

David Scharf - JMP Securities

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Encore Capital Group Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Bruce Thomas, VP of Global Investor Relations for Encore Capital Group. The floor is yours Mr. Thomas

Bruce Thomas

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon and welcome to Encore Capital Group's first quarter 2023 earnings call. Joining me on the call today are Ashish Masih, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Jonathan Clark, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Ryan Bell, President of Midland Credit Management. Ashish and Jon will make prepared remarks today, and then we will be happy to take your questions.

Unless otherwise noted, comparisons on this conference call will be made between the first quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2022. In addition, today’s discussion will include forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual future results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Please refer to our SEC filings for a detailed discussion of potential risks and uncertainties.

During this call, we will use rounding and abbreviations for the sake of brevity. We will also be

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.