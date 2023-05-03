Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.68K Followers

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Atabak Mokari - Chief Financial Officer

Charlie Robb - Chief Business Officer

Joseph Belanoff - Chief Executive Officer

Bill Guyer - Chief Development Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matt Kaplan - Ladenburg Thalmann

David Amsellem - Piper Sandler

Edward Nash - Canaccord Genuity

Greg Fraser - Truist

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Corcept Therapeutics conference call. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Atabak Mokari. Please go ahead.

Atabak Mokari

Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us. I'm Atabak Mokari, Corcept's Chief Financial Officer. Today, we issued a press release announcing our financial results for the first quarter and providing a corporate update. A copy is available at corcept.com. Our complete financial results will be available when we file our Form 10-Q with the SEC. Today's call is being recorded. A replay will be available at the Investors Past Events tab of our website.

Statements during this call, other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements based on our plans and expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those such statements expressed or implied. These forward-looking statements are described in today's press release and the risks and uncertainties that may affect them are described in the press release and in our annual report on Form 10-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Please refer to those documents for additional information. We disclaim any intention or duty to update forward-looking statements. Our revenue in the first quarter of 2023 was $105.7 million, an increase of approximately

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.