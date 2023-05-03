Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2023 11:45 PM ETRevolve Group, Inc. (RVLV)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.68K Followers

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Erik Randerson - VP, IR

Michael Karanikolas - Co-Founder, Co-CEO & Chairman

Michael Mente - Co-Founder, Co-CEO & Director

Jesse Timmermans - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Oliver Chen - TD Cowen

Mark Altschwager - Robert W. Baird & Co.

Randal Konik - Jefferies

Tom Nikic - Wedbush Securities

Matthew Koranda - ROTH MKM

Janine Stichter - BTIG

Charles Tevebaugh - Needham & Company

Simeon Siegel - BMO Capital Markets

Rakesh Patel - Raymond James & Associates

Edward Yruma - Piper Sandler & Co.

Lorraine Hutchinson - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

James Duffy - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company

Operator

Good day, everyone. My name is Lisa, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Revolve's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Erik Randerson, Vice President of Investor Relations at Revolve. Thank you. You may begin.

Erik Randerson

Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us to discuss Revolve's first quarter 2023 results. Before we begin, I'd like to mention we have posted a presentation containing Q1 financial highlights to our Investor Relations website located at investors.revolve.com.

I would also like to remind you that this conference call will include forward-looking statements, including statements related to various business operations and marketing initiatives and investments, our inventory balance and management, economic conditions and their impact on consumer demand, the impact of our new fulfillment centers, our future growth and profitability, market opportunities, macroeconomic and industry trends and our outlook for net sales, gross margin, operating expenses and effective tax rate.

These statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.