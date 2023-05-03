Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYPT) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.68K Followers

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 3, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

George Elston - Chief Financial Officer

Nancy Lurker - Chief Executive Officer

Dr. Jay Duker - President and Chief Operating Officer

Scott Jones - Chief Commercial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Yatin Suneja - Guggenheim

Tyler Van Buren - Cowen

Jennifer Kim - Cantor Fitzgerald

Colleen Kusy - Baird

Daniel Catalin - Chardan

I-Eh Jen - Laidlaw & Co

Chaitanya Gollakota - H.C. Wainwright

Julian Harrison - BTIG

Operator

Good morning. My name is Desean, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the EyePoint Pharmaceuticals First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Development Conference Call. There will be a question and answer session to follow at the completion of the prepared remarks. Please be advised that this call is being recorded at the Company's request.

I would now like to turn the call over to George Elston, Chief Financial Officer of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

George Elston

Thank you, and thank you all for joining us on today's conference call to discuss EyePoint Pharmaceuticals' First Quarter 2023 financial results and recent corporate developments. With me today are Nancy Lurker, Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Jay Duker, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Scott Jones, Chief Commercial Officer. Nancy will begin with a review of recent corporate updates. Dr. Duker will then discuss Phase II clinical trials for EYP-1901, and Scott will comment on our first quarter 2023 commercial performance. I will close with commentary on the first quarter 2023 financial results. We will then open up the call for your questions. Earlier this morning, we issued a press release detailing our financial results as well as commercial and operational developments. A copy of the release can be found in the Investor Relations tab on the corporate website, www.eyepointpharma.com.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.