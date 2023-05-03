Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Avista Corporation (AVA) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2023 11:48 PM ETAvista Corporation (AVA)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.68K Followers

Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2023 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Stacey Wenz - Investors Relations Manager

Dennis Vermillion - President and Chief Executive Officer

Mark Thies - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Kevin Christie - Senior Vice President, External Affairs and Chief Customer Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brian Russo - Sidoti

Sophie Karp - KeyBanc

Alex Mortimer - Mizuho

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Avista Corporation First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Stacy Wentz, Investor Relations Manager. Please go ahead.

Stacey Wenz

Good morning. Welcome to Avista's first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Our earnings and our first quarter 10-Q were released pre-market this morning, both are available on our website. Joining me this morning are Avista Corp. President and CEO, Dennis Vermillion; Executive Vice President, Treasurer and CFO, Mark Thies; Senior Vice President, External Affairs and Chief Customer Officer, Kevin Christie; and Vice President, Controller and Principal Accounting Officer, Ryan Krasselt.

Today, we will make certain statements that are forward looking. These involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which are subject to change. For reference to the various factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in today's call, please refer to our 10-K for 2022 and 10-Q for the first quarter of 2023, which are available on our website. I'll begin by recapping the financial results presented in today's press release. Our consolidated earnings for the first quarter of 2023 were $0.73 per diluted share, compared to $0.99 for the first quarter of 2022.

Now, I'll turn

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.