Enel SpA (ENLAY) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2023 11:49 PM ETEnel SpA (ENLAY), ESOCF
Enel SpA (OTCPK:ENLAY) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2023 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Monica Girardi - Head of Group IR

Francesco Starace - CEO

Alberto de Paoli - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Enel Q1 2023 Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Monica Girardi. Please go ahead.

Monica Girardi

Thank you, and good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our first quarter 2023 results presentation, which will be hosted by our CEO, Francesco Starace; and our CFO, Alberto de Paoli. In the presentation, Francesco will provide some highlights of the period, while Alberto will walk you through the operational and financial performance of the group. Following the presentation, we will have the usual Q&A session. We ask those connected to the webcast to send questions only via email at investor.relations@enel.com.

Before we start, let me remind you that media is listening to both the presentation and the Q&A session.

Thank you. And now let me hand over to Francesco.

Francesco Starace

Thank you, Monica, and good evening, everybody. So let's start with the highlights of this period. 2023 starts with a very strong operating and financial performance that offers ample visibility on the evolution of the rest of the year, improves the solidity of our business fundamentals. EBITDA is up high double-digit versus 2022 has reached a EUR5.5 billion benchmark on the back of a less volatile environment that is allowing the group to show in full its industrial growth potential.

FFO is robust and accounts for almost EUR4 billion with an EBITDA conversion into FFO at around

