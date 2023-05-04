Liberty Park Capital Q1 2023 Letter To Partners
Summary
- Liberty Park Capital Management provides investors with extraordinary returns by exploiting niche sectors that are underfollowed, misunderstood and mispriced. Liberty Park Capital manages two fundamental smaller-cap equity strategies: low-net and long-biased.
- Liberty Park Fund, LP’s value increased 7.45%, net of fees, in the first quarter of 2023 vs. a 2.74% increase in the Russell 2000.
- Liberty Park Select Opportunities, LP’s value increased by 0.57%, net of fees, in the first quarter.
Dear Partner:
Liberty Park Fund, LP’s value increased 7.45%, net of fees, in the first quarter of 2023 vs. a 2.74% increase in the Russell 2000. The 6.02% increase in our long positions contributed 6.16% on a weight-adjusted basis, while the 1.25% decrease in our shorts contributed 1.08% on a weight-adjusted basis. Gross exposure averaged 140.98%. Net exposure averaged 28.08%. Gross Pure Alpha1— our proprietary measure of returns generated from stock selection— was 4.80% for the quarter.
Liberty Park Select Opportunities, LP’s value increased by 0.57%, net of fees, in the first quarter. Gross exposure averaged 96.40%.
|
Liberty Park Fund1
|
Liberty ParkSelect Opportunities2
|
Benchmark Returns
|
Average NetLong Exposure
|
Net Return
|
Net Return
|
Russell 2000
|
1Q23
|
28.08%
|
7.45%
|
0.57%
|
2.74%
|
YTD
|
28.08%
|
7.45%
|
0.57%
|
2.74%
|
Trailing 12 Months
|
31.15%
|
-8.04%
|
-38.76%
|
-12.62%
|
Annualized Trailing 5 Years
|
25.93%
|
5.50%
|
0.78%
|
4.80%
|
Annualized Since Inception
|
17.83%
|
5.20%
|
7.34%
|
1Inception Feburary 2011
2Inception February 2016
Please see final page for disclaimers
1Q23 Performance Analysis
We are pleased that Liberty Park Fund, LP has gotten off to a strong start in 2023. January was a particularly strong month for both of our funds, and LPF was able to use the market’s strength to install several new short positions; those positions greatly helped the portfolio in February and March as the market receded.
Long Performance
Best Performing Longs
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Return
|
LPF Contribution
|
Select Contribution
|
inTEST Corporation
|
101.36%
|
2.14%
|
N/A
|
Altair Engineering Inc
|
58.59%
|
1.68%
|
N/A
|
Thryv Holdings Inc
|
21.37%
|
1.47%
|
2.94%
- INTT manufactures induction heating solutions for growing silicon carbide ((SiC)) crystals. The company beat analysts’ earnings expectations and shares rose during the quarter along with other silicon carbide industry peers.
- ALTR reported better-than-expected earnings and guidance. The company benefitted from a recovery in technology stocks, which was especially strong for companies associated with artificial intelligence.
- THRY reported a better-than-expected fourth quarter in which its marketing services segment grew (vs. a forecasted decline of ~20% a year). Despite the better-than-expected results for marketing services, we expect the revenue contribution from the company’s SAAS segment to surpass revenues from marketing services this year. We expect this change in mix to cause a significant reweighting in the price of THRY shares.
Worst Performing Longs
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Return
|
LPF Contribution
|
Select Contribution
|
Liberty Energy Inc
|
-19.68%
|
-1.07%
|
-2.20%
|
Luna Innovations Inc
|
-18.20%
|
-1.00%
|
-2.47%
|
Kornit Digital Ltd
|
-15.72%
|
-0.97%
|
-1.88%
- LBRT reported better-than-expected 4Q:22 results but the share price was impacted by falling oil and gas prices towards the end of 1Q:23. The company continues to report faster growth and higher margins than its oilfield services peers and continues to return capital to shareholders. During the quarter, the company increased the size of its share repurchase program and reinstated its dividend.
- LUNA’s share price gave back some of its recent gains after the company reported inline 4Q:22 results and 2023 guidance.
- KRNT lowered its guidance and delayed its return to profitability as machine orders are being pushed out. Despite the near-term pressure on equipment sales, the high margin consumables (textile inks) business continues to grow and is underappreciated by investors.
Short Performance
Best Performing Shorts
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Return
|
LPF Contribution
|
Titan Machinery Inc.
|
-23.36%
|
0.69%
|
Titan International Inc
|
-31.59%
|
0.45%
|
H&E Equipment Serv ices, Inc.
|
-1.97%
|
0.42%
- TITN and TWI both showed sequential revenue and margin declines beyond what analysts were anticipating.
- HEES shares fell late in the quarter despite better-than-expected 4Q:22 results. We believe that cyclicals are likely to underperform in a period with tightening credit markets and normalizing supply chains.
Worst Performing Shorts
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Return
|
LPF Contribution
|
ATI Inc
|
32.15%
|
-0.64%
|
Olympic Steel, Inc.
|
55.85%
|
-0.50%
|
Landstar System, Inc.
|
11.45%
|
-0.28%
- ATI and ZEUS each reported better-than-expected earnings caused by a widening spread between selling prices and commodity prices. We expect these spreads to compress and for margins at each of the companies to revert back to normal levels.
- LSTR rose in the quarter despite weaker-than-expected results. The freight transportation market had a promising start to the year, but we think the strength will be short lived.
Portfolio Outlook
Investor sentiment was more positive at the beginning of 2023 than it was at the end of 2022. The consensus view in January envisioned an almost Goldilocks scenario with a “soft landing” (if any landing at all) for the economy, slowing inflation and a less hawkish Fed. The party didn’t last long though. The equity market’s surge and inflation’s stickiness pushed the Fed back to more hawkish language in February. Then, in March, Silicon Valley Bank’s acknowledgment of balance sheet weakness set off a banking system panic.
To our surprise and dismay, the Fed decided to hike interest rates 25 basis points after a slew of bank failures, rather than taking a pause. Thankfully, the Treasury’s assurance of depositor protection prevented further contagion. Unfortunately, we don’t think the coast is clear yet. More companies are likely to declare bankruptcy in coming months; many will be unprofitable tech companies that cannot find new equity investors, some will be banks whose loan portfolios are now upside down and whose depositors are migrating to higher yielding instruments/accounts. When “stuff starts to break,” the risk of contagion and chaos (i.e., disorderly unwinds) rises meaningfully. The Russia/Ukraine and China/Taiwan situations have mostly faded into the market background at this point but also represent major risks to geopolitical and economic stability.
To be clear, we are not bracing for a redux of 2008. The big banks and households are in much better economic shape than they were back then. Our concern is more about the market’s current risk/reward setup. Bottom line, we see many more risks to the downside near term than we do to the upside.
As such, Liberty Park Fund, LP likely will keep net exposure below 30% in the near term. The longer-term oriented Liberty Park Select Opportunities, LP will stay fully invested but with position-level and sector/factor-level diversity and a focus on high-quality businesses with idiosyncratic growth opportunities.
Core Long Positions
Iteris, Inc (ITI)
Iteris Inc is a provider of intelligent traffic systems (ITS) to public safety agencies. The company offers a one-stop portfolio of smart cameras and sensors, software and managed services, and traffic consulting and implementation services.
Starting in the fiscal third quarter of 2022, Iteris’ sensor business began running into component shortages stemming from Chinese COVID lockdowns. ITI was forced to source components on the spot market at prices 2x-20x regular prices. Product gross margins fell from a high of 49% in 3Q:F22 to just 4% in 2Q:F23. Iteris responded by qualifying alternative component designs at new suppliers, which managed to return product gross margins to 30% by 3Q:F23. Management expects full normalization in 4Q:F23.
The margin squeeze and relative underperformance of small-cap growth stocks caused Iteris stock to fall nearly 70% from its 2021 highs. We view the sell-off as short-sighted.
There is a secular shift towards smart traffic sensors to replace in-ground wire loops. Smart traffic sensors enable more precise traffic detection and control which can make a meaningful difference in helping safety agencies achieve goals of increased safety, reduced emissions, and lower traffic congestion. We believe Iteris is in the pole position to benefit from this shift – the company has been selected for virtually every large competitively sourced detection sensor, fixed travel time sensor, and cellular vehicle-to-everything (CV2X) sensor initiative across the country.
Additionally, public agency purchasing behaviors and priorities are shifting away from one-off, hardware-only purchases towards larger, multiyear contracts with embedded software and managed services components. Iteris has benefited from this change in behavior. The company’s SaaS revenues have been growing at a >20% CAGR and are expected to make up >35% of revenues in FY2027.
The recent passing of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) and Safe Streets for All programs will funnel ~$600 billion over the next 10 years to transportation improvements, including data collection, analytics, and smart communications. The benefits of this spending are not reflected in Iteris’ guidance, despite already being awarded its first contract win as a result of the new funding.
We believe Iteris is an underfollowed, misunderstood pure-play on the secularly growing and recession resistant smart traffic industry that is still in the first innings the transition to smart sensors and a decade-long funding tailwind. The company has a credible path to generating $50 million in run-rate EBITDA over the next 3 years. We expect the stock to appreciate significantly as growth continues and margins normalize.
In Full Disclosure
On April 1, Chuck added approximately $60,000 to his investment in Liberty Park Fund, LP via his SEP-IRA, and Kurt added approximately $50,000 to his investment in Liberty Park Select Opportunities, LP via his SEP-IRA.
As is our standard annual practice, our general partner entity Liberty Park Partners, LP (LPP) will redeem part of its investment in each of our funds in order to assist the partners in paying their previous year’s tax burden. This year, LPP will redeem $50,000 from Liberty Park Fund, LP and $25,000 from Liberty Park Select Opportunities, LP.
We will waive normal notice requirements for redemptions/subscriptions for April/May so that all other limited partners are able to make adjustments as well.
Charles P. Murphy, CFA, Portfolio Manager
Kurt A. Probe, CFA, Co-Portfolio Manager
Liberty Park Fund, LP & Liberty Park Select Opportunities, LP
Liberty Park Fund, LP Top 20 Long Positions as of March 31, 2023
|
% of AUM
|
% of invested capital
|
Long exposure
|
75.75%
|
Wght avg mkt cap
|
2,087 million
|
Top 5 names
|
30.26%
|
23.05%
|
Short exposure
|
55.49%
|
Longs
|
1,343 million
|
Top 10 name
|
47.18%
|
35.95%
|
Gross exposure
|
131.24%
|
Shorts
|
2,832 million
|
Top 15 name
|
60.64%
|
46.20%
|
Net exposure
|
20.27%
|
Wght avg analysts
|
6.4
|
Long
Name
|
Ticker
|
Cost per sh.
|
% of port
|
Current price
|
% of port
|
Mkt cap
|
# of analysts
|
Thryv Holdings Inc
|
$ 25.56
|
8.57%
|
$ 23.06
|
7.73%
|
801
|
5
|
Bel Fuse Inc
|
$ 31.01
|
6.12%
|
$ 37.58
|
7.42%
|
494
|
3
|
Luna Innovations Inc
|
$ 8.91
|
7.25%
|
$ 7.19
|
5.85%
|
240
|
5
|
Iteris Inc
|
$ 4.14
|
4.24%
|
$ 4.69
|
4.80%
|
201
|
6
|
VSE Corporation
|
$ 37.55
|
3.72%
|
$ 44.90
|
4.45%
|
578
|
5
|
Liberty Oilfield Services -A
|
$ 12.53
|
3.62%
|
$ 12.81
|
3.70%
|
2,254
|
5
|
Standex International Corp
|
$ 117.43
|
3.49%
|
$ 122.44
|
3.63%
|
1,462
|
5
|
E2Open Parent Holdings Inc
|
$ 8.82
|
5.09%
|
$ 5.82
|
3.36%
|
1,759
|
5
|
Extreme Networks Inc
|
$ 8.77
|
1.47%
|
$ 19.12
|
3.20%
|
2,470
|
5
|
Kornit Digital
|
$ 25.09
|
3.92%
|
$ 19.36
|
3.03%
|
964
|
6
|
InTEST Corp
|
$ 9.57
|
1.40%
|
$ 20.74
|
3.03%
|
231
|
6
|
Franlin Covey Co
|
$ 48.62
|
3.65%
|
$ 38.47
|
2.89%
|
535
|
4
|
NV5 Global Inc
|
$ 103.14
|
2.62%
|
$ 103.97
|
2.65%
|
1,615
|
5
|
Hayward Holdings
|
$ 8.95
|
1.94%
|
$ 11.72
|
2.54%
|
2,492
|
9
|
Skyline Champion Inc
|
$ 51.57
|
1.62%
|
$ 75.23
|
2.36%
|
4,292
|
5
|
Altair Engineering Inc - A
|
$ 28.28
|
0.91%
|
$ 72.11
|
2.32%
|
5,774
|
8
|
Nlight Inc
|
$ 12.87
|
2.75%
|
$ 10.18
|
2.18%
|
465
|
5
|
Latham Group Inc
|
$ 5.05
|
3.24%
|
$ 2.86
|
1.83%
|
328
|
3
|
Transcat Inc
|
$ 27.32
|
0.54%
|
$ 89.39
|
1.76%
|
676
|
5
|
Porch Group Inc
|
$ 3.27
|
3.89%
|
$ 1.43
|
1.70%
|
139
|
5
|
Value of Top 20 Longs
|
70.06%
|
70.43%
Liberty Park Select Opportunities, LP portfolio as of March 31, 2023
|
% of AUM
|
% of invested capital
|
Gross exposure
|
94.35%
|
Wght avg mkt cap
|
815 million
|
Top 5 names
|
53.61%
|
56.82%
|
Wght avg analysts
|
5.3
|
Long
Name
|
Ticker
|
Cost per sh.
|
% of port
|
Current price
|
% of port
|
Mkt cap
|
# of analysts
|
Thryv Holdings Inc
|
$ 26.32
|
17.77%
|
$ 23.06
|
15.57%
|
780
|
3
|
Luna Innovations Inc
|
$ 8.54
|
13.97%
|
$ 7.19
|
11.76%
|
229
|
3
|
VSE Corp
|
$ 37.84
|
8.43%
|
$ 44.90
|
10.01%
|
557
|
3
|
Liberty Energy Inc
|
$ 14.76
|
9.75%
|
$ 12.81
|
8.46%
|
2,312
|
18
|
Nlight Inc
|
$ 13.87
|
10.63%
|
$ 10.18
|
7.81%
|
451
|
7
|
E2open Parent Holdings Inc
|
$ 8.44
|
11.13%
|
$ 5.82
|
7.67%
|
1,753
|
4
|
Kornit Digital Ltd
|
$ 25.15
|
8.09%
|
$ 19.36
|
6.23%
|
944
|
6
|
Skyline Champion Corp
|
$ 59.76
|
4.21%
|
$ 75.23
|
5.30%
|
2,810
|
6
|
Transcat, Inc.
|
$ 48.67
|
2.55%
|
$ 89.39
|
4.69%
|
652
|
5
|
inTEST Corp
|
$ 16.53
|
3.71%
|
$ 20.74
|
4.66%
|
217
|
3
|
Latham Group Inc
|
$ 3.90
|
6.15%
|
$ 2.86
|
4.50%
|
310
|
9
|
Porch Group Inc
|
$ 3.40
|
9.84%
|
$ 1.43
|
4.14%
|
151
|
4
|
Iteris Inc
|
$ 4.51
|
3.42%
|
$ 4.69
|
3.55%
|
199
|
4
|
109.65%
|
94.35%
|
DISCLAIMERS
This quarterly letter, furnished on a confidential basis to the recipient, does not constitute an offer of any securities or investment advisory services. It is intended exclusively for the use of the person to whom it has been delivered by Liberty Park Fund, LP and it is not to be reproduced or redistributed to any other person without the prior written consent of the Fund.
This information has been compiled by Liberty Park Capital Management, LLC and while it has been obtained from sources deemed to be reliable, no guarantee is made with respect to its accuracy. The Fund does not represent that the information herein is accurate, true or complete, makes no warranty, express or implied, regarding the information herein and shall not be liable for any losses, damages, costs or expenses relating to its adequacy, accuracy, truth, completeness or use.
This quarterly letter is subject to a more complete description and does not contain all of the information necessary to make an investment decision, including, but not limited to, the risks, fees and investment strategies of the Fund. Any offering is made only pursuant to the relevant private offering memorandum, together with the current financial statements of the Fund, if available, and a relevant subscription application, all of which must be read in their entirety. No offer to purchase interests will be made or accepted prior to receipt by an offeree of these documents and the completion of all appropriate documentation.
Liberty Park Fund, LP and Liberty Park Select Opportunities, LP returns are audited; however, all other figures are estimated and unaudited. Net results reflect the net realized and unrealized returns to a limited partner after deduction of all operational expenses (including brokerage commissions), management fees and performance allocations. Performance data assume reinvestment of all distributions. Actual returns will vary from one limited partner to the next in accordance with the terms of the fund’s limited partnership agreement. Past performance is not indicative of future results and investors risk loss of their entire investment. Performance results are shown for the period from March 2011 through March 2023.
References in this presentation are made to the Russell 2000 Index for comparative purposes only. Liberty Park Fund, LP and Liberty Park Select Opportunities, LP may be less diversified than the Russell 2000 Index. The Russell 2000 Index may reflect positions that are not within Liberty Park Fund, LP’s investment strategy.
