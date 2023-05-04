Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Nuclear Power And Commercial Maritime Shipping

May 04, 2023 1:21 AM ETBSEA, ALFVF, ALFVY, AKHOF, GTLS, NFE, THNPY, THNPF, WRTBF, WRTBY, YARIY, YRAIF
ETF Managers Group - ETFMG profile picture
ETF Managers Group - ETFMG
61 Followers

Summary

  • Alternative fuels, such as hydrogen and methanol, are a promising path for emissions-free shipping.
  • Nuclear power does not emit carbon or other greenhouse gases and can produce electricity consistently and economically.
  • With alternative fuel production projects held up by the availability of renewable energy, utilizing nuclear power could become a catalyst for the growth of alternative fuel infrastructure projects and the ship orders to go with it.

Scientist Inside A Fusion Reactor

Monty Rakusen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

By Breakwave Advisors

Alternative fuels, such as hydrogen and methanol, are a promising path for emissions-free shipping. However, there are challenges in the production of alternative fuels that limit their effectiveness in decarbonizing the global

This article was written by

ETF Managers Group - ETFMG profile picture
ETF Managers Group - ETFMG
61 Followers
ETF Managers Group (ETFMG) is a thematic ETF issuer founded in 2014 with a vision of developing innovative thematic exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that provide investors unique exposure to new markets. To date, 80% of our ETFs are first-to-market products that include direct access to industries such as cannabis, cybersecurity and mobile payments. We turn portfolio management strategies into successful ETFs by partnering with market segment experts bringing long-term growth opportunities to investors. Fund prospectuses/risk disclosures: www.etfmg.com. Distributed by ETFMG Financial.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.