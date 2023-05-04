Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Sealed Air's Future Remains Bright

May 04, 2023 7:00 AM ETSealed Air Corporation (SEE)
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
23.36K Followers

Summary

  • Sealed Air's stock price has declined almost 40% from its all-time high as weak economic growth is hurting its consumer-focused packaging segment.
  • The company is now trading at an attractive valuation, which is amplified by its ongoing business transformation.
  • SEE is expanding its footprint in automation and food-related packaging, which is set to support high long-term EBITDA and free cash flow growth.
  • Due to economic woes, the stock is likely to remain rangebound. However, on a long-term basis, I remain bullish and see up to 80% upside.

Sparschwein

LPETTET/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

The Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has been on my radar for many years. However, in 2020, I got really serious about this company, as it was the perfect fit for my macroeconomic view back then.

Finviz Chart

FINVIZ

Image

Sealed Air Corporation

Image

Sealed Air Corporation

Image

Sealed Air Corporation

Image

TradingView

Image

Sealed Air Corporation

Image

Leo Nelissen

Image

Leo Nelissen

Image

Sealed Air Corporation

Image

Sealed Air Corporation

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
23.36K Followers
Welcome to my Seeking Alpha profile!I'm a buy-side financial markets analyst specializing in dividend opportunities, with a keen focus on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. My articles provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. I aim to keep you informed of the latest macroeconomic trends and significant market developments through engaging content. Feel free to reach out to me via DMs or find me on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) for more insights.Thank you for visiting my profile!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.