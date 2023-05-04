Liberty Park Capital - Iteris: An Underfollowed, Misunderstood Pure-Play
Summary
- Starting in the fiscal third quarter of 2022, Iteris’ sensor business began running into component shortages stemming from Chinese COVID lockdowns.
- The margin squeeze and relative underperformance of small-cap growth stocks caused Iteris stock to fall nearly 70% from its 2021 highs.
- We believe Iteris is an underfollowed, misunderstood pure-play.
The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.
Iteris, Inc (NASDAQ:ITI)
Iteris, Inc. is a provider of intelligent traffic systems (ITS) to public safety agencies. The company offers a one-stop portfolio of smart cameras and sensors, software and managed services, and traffic consulting and implementation services.
Starting in the fiscal third quarter of 2022, Iteris’ sensor business began running into component shortages stemming from Chinese COVID lockdowns. ITI was forced to source components on the spot market at prices 2x-20x regular prices. Product gross margins fell from a high of 49% in 3Q:F22 to just 4% in 2Q:F23. Iteris responded by qualifying alternative component designs at new suppliers, which managed to return product gross margins to 30% by 3Q:F23. Management expects full normalization in 4Q:F23.
The margin squeeze and relative underperformance of small-cap growth stocks caused Iteris stock to fall nearly 70% from its 2021 highs. We view the sell-off as short-sighted.
There is a secular shift towards smart traffic sensors to replace in-ground wire loops. Smart traffic sensors enable more precise traffic detection and control which can make a meaningful difference in helping safety agencies achieve goals of increased safety, reduced emissions, and lower traffic congestion. We believe Iteris is in the pole position to benefit from this shift – the company has been selected for virtually every large competitively sourced detection sensor, fixed travel time sensor, and cellular vehicle-to-everything (CV2X) sensor initiative across the country.
Additionally, public agency purchasing behaviors and priorities are shifting away from one-off, hardware-only purchases towards larger, multiyear contracts with embedded software and managed services components. Iteris has benefited from this change in behavior. The company’s SaaS revenues have been growing at a >20% CAGR and are expected to make up >35% of revenues in FY2027.
The recent passing of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) and Safe Streets for All programs will funnel ~$600 billion over the next 10 years to transportation improvements, including data collection, analytics, and smart communications. The benefits of this spending are not reflected in Iteris’ guidance, despite already being awarded its first contract win as a result of the new funding.
We believe Iteris is an underfollowed, misunderstood pure-play on the secularly growing and recession resistant smart traffic industry that is still in the first innings the transition to smart sensors and a decade-long funding tailwind. The company has a credible path to generating $50 million in run-rate EBITDA over the next 3 years. We expect the stock to appreciate significantly as growth continues and margins normalize.
|
DISCLAIMERS
This quarterly letter, furnished on a confidential basis to the recipient, does not constitute an offer of any securities or investment advisory services. It is intended exclusively for the use of the person to whom it has been delivered by Liberty Park Fund, LP and it is not to be reproduced or redistributed to any other person without the prior written consent of the Fund.
This information has been compiled by Liberty Park Capital Management, LLC and while it has been obtained from sources deemed to be reliable, no guarantee is made with respect to its accuracy. The Fund does not represent that the information herein is accurate, true or complete, makes no warranty, express or implied, regarding the information herein and shall not be liable for any losses, damages, costs or expenses relating to its adequacy, accuracy, truth, completeness or use.
This quarterly letter is subject to a more complete description and does not contain all of the information necessary to make an investment decision, including, but not limited to, the risks, fees and investment strategies of the Fund. Any offering is made only pursuant to the relevant private offering memorandum, together with the current financial statements of the Fund, if available, and a relevant subscription application, all of which must be read in their entirety. No offer to purchase interests will be made or accepted prior to receipt by an offeree of these documents and the completion of all appropriate documentation.
Liberty Park Fund, LP and Liberty Park Select Opportunities, LP returns are audited; however, all other figures are estimated and unaudited. Net results reflect the net realized and unrealized returns to a limited partner after deduction of all operational expenses (including brokerage commissions), management fees and performance allocations. Performance data assume reinvestment of all distributions. Actual returns will vary from one limited partner to the next in accordance with the terms of the fund’s limited partnership agreement. Past performance is not indicative of future results and investors risk loss of their entire investment. Performance results are shown for the period from March 2011 through March 2023.
References in this presentation are made to the Russell 2000 Index for comparative purposes only. Liberty Park Fund, LP and Liberty Park Select Opportunities, LP may be less diversified than the Russell 2000 Index. The Russell 2000 Index may reflect positions that are not within Liberty Park Fund, LP’s investment strategy.
