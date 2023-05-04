Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

NextEra Energy Partners And NextEra Energy: More Clarity Post Management Call, Buy

May 04, 2023 1:38 AM ETNextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE), NEEPRR, NEP
More Ideas Than Money profile picture
More Ideas Than Money
141 Followers

Summary

  • NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners recently published excellent results continuing their strong track record of execution.
  • The share price of NEP has tumbled for several reasons post results, including disappointment around IDR elimination and confusion around the CEPF structures.
  • The now 6% yield growing at three times the inflation rate is just too tempting, and I suggest you consider using this opportunity to buy or add.
  • With the backing of an investment grade parent that happens to be the largest electric and solar utility in the USA with an enormous pipeline long-term investors shouldn't go wrong here.
  • Reiterate my strong buy and $79.10 target price.

Wind, sun and water energy.

pidjoe

What's the news

On the 25th of April 2023 NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) and NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) released Q1 results and the numbers were excellent. Both businesses maintained their incredible winning streak.

NextEra Energy

NEE keeps delivering. Adjusted earnings

Company Presentation

NEE earnings and div forecasts (Company Presentation)

Company Presentation

NEP dividend forecasts (Company Presentation)

Seeking Alpha

S&P500 vs Utilities vs REITs YTD (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

More Ideas Than Money profile picture
More Ideas Than Money
141 Followers
I'm an optimist. I look forward to a brighter future. As the world evolves so must our investment style. Opportunities are everywhere but having the right mindset, being humble and having a can do, never stop learning attitude is critical to success. We can beat the market but it's likely to come with more volatility. I'm ok with that, I have a plan. Opinions are my own and are not financial or stock advice.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NEP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.